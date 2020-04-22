ANZAC DAY: Social media nous meets RSL history

A wreath is laid at the Yamba cenotaph at the Anzac Day dawn service.

NOT ready to break with tradition just yet, two groups have joined forces to ensure the Lower Clarence can still be part of Anzac Day.

Anzac Day is heading online, with Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba using their social media nous to help the Yamba RSL sub-branch broadcast a short service via their Facebook page.

Long standing service co-ordinator John Mansfield said at one stage he was “petrified” there would be a break in tradition and there wouldn’t be any kind of service in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

So even though this year’s service would be short and broadcast a little later than usual, Mr Mansfield said it was important local people were able to connect with their history.

“Of course there will the national service but this is purely for those at Yamba,” he said.

“For the last two years more than 1500 had stood up in front of me at every dawn service and listened.

“It may not be their home town but they choose to be part of the community and choose to attend the service here.”

He stressed the importance of the origins of Anzac Day and what happened 105 years ago on the beaches of Gallipoli.

“You can’t not acknowledge what those blokes did,” he said.

“Now 105 years ago we became a real stand-alone nation, through those blokes that landed on the beach – they forged our history.”

Yamba Bowlo marketing manager Blake Wolfe said after it became clear there wouldn't be a public service due to the coronavirus restrictions, he saw an opportunity to help using their social media presence.

“Because John always does the service in Yamba we thought we could do a prerecorded service.” he said

“Everything is digital at the moment and we hope people can have that similar experience in a COVID-19 way.”

The service was a continuation of a long partnership between the bowling club and the RSL, with the traditional post-service gunfire breakfast being held at the venue.

The service will be broadcast at 6am on Saturday April 25 via the Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba’s Facebook page.