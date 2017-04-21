Anzac services across the Clarence Valley

>> Check out highlights from Anzac Day across the Clarence Valley

SUNDAY

RAMORNIE

10.30am: Assemble Ramornie Cenotaph

11.50am: Service to commence

Returned Service League members and the general public are invited to attend. Light refreshments provided following the service. Contact President Bob Hayes on 6643 2211 or 0402 018 596.

TUESDAY

GRAFTON

5.30am: Assemble at the Post Office

6am: Dawn Service at Grafton Memorial Park, followed by a Gunfire breakfast for diggers, partners and guests at Grafton District Services Club ($10 donation)

9am: All organisations and individuals are invited to take part in the procession and should assemble in Prince St (Market Square)

9.30am: March to Memorial Park

10am: Civic commemoration at Cenotaph, Memorial Park

Followed by gathering at the Grafton District Services Club for drinks and food for diggers, partners and guests ($10 donation) Contact Hon Secretary Robert Gavin on 6642 4399.

SOUTH GRAFTON

4:55am: Assemble at New School of Arts in Skinner Street, South Grafton

5:05am: March to commence

5:15am: Dawn Service at Cenotaph - Lane Boulevard

6:00am: Gunfire breakfast at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

10.30am: Assemble at New School of Arts in Skinner Street, South Grafton. Members of the Returned Services League and all organisations and individuals are invited to take part in the procession and march.

10.50am: March to commences

11.15am: Commemoration service at the Cenotaph, Lane Boulevard

1pm: Lunch at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club

Contact: Hon Secretary Bob Hayes on 6643 2211 or 0402 018 596.

South Grafton Cenotaph: In March 2017 the South Grafton Cenotaph was relocated for the fourth time in its 94-year history. An Anzacs of Greece Commemorative marble plaque placed at the previous site will be unveiled on Anzac Day this year. Video by Bill North / The Daily Examiner

MACLEAN

5.30am: Dawn vigil at Cenotaph (in the event of rain Maclean Services Club verandah)

Followed by gunfire breakfast at the Maclean Services Club

10.30am: Assemble at SPAR

11am: Morning service at Cenotaph

12.30pm" Lunch at the Maclean Services Club

Contact: Hon. Secretary Trevor Plymin on 6645 2756 or 0415 400 658.

CHATSWORTH / ILUKA

5.30am: Commencement of Dawn Service at Memorial, Charles Street, Iluka

6am: Conclusion of Dawn Service followed by a barbecue breakfast & refreshments at Iluka Hall (next to Memorial)

10.30am: Assemble at Iluka School for march to Memorial

11am: Remembrance and wreath laying service

Noon Lunch at Iluka Bowling Club ($20) - RSVP by Friday 21 April to Iluka Bowling Club on 6646 6188 or put name on board at Club

Contact Brian Thomas on 0411 393 730.

HARWOOD

5am: Assemble at Harwood Hall

5.30am: Dawn Service at Harwood Cenotaph (wet weather venue - Harwood Hall)

Followed by BBQ breakfast and music (gold coin donation please).

Contact Alan Brasen on 0499 108 851

WOOLI

5.30am: Dawn service at Cenotaph

6am: Breakfast at Wooli Bowling & Recreation Club

10.45am: Assemble at Wooli Bowling & Recreation Club for march

11am: Service at the Cenotaph

Followed by lunch for ex-service personnel & partners at the Wooli Bowling & Recreation Club

Contact Peter Curtis on 0457 585 552

YAMBA

5.30am: Muster at the Surf Street Cenotaph

5.45am: Dawn service at the Cenotaph

9.30am: Assemble in Clarence St, opposite Stella Motel for march to Cenotaph

10am: Service at the Cenotaph

Contact Hon. Secretary Jeff Coombs on 6646 2689

ULMARRA

10.30am: Muster for march at Rural Fire Service car park

11am: Commemoration service in Memorial Park

Contact Hon. Secretary Steve Davis on 6644 5361

TULLYMORGAN

5.15am: Assemble at Tullymorgan School

5.30am: Dawn service at Tullymorgan School followed by gunfire breakfast (gold coin donation)

Contact Sue Searles on 0408 408 749

LAWRENCE

5.30am: Assemble at Lawrence Hall for 5.40am march to Memorial Park for dawn service.

5.45am: Dawn Service at Memorial Park

9.30am: Assemble at Lawrence Hall for 9:50am march to Memorial Park.

10am: Service at Memorial Park

Contact Brian Whalan on 0417 232 809

LOWER SOUTHGATE

3pm: Commemoration of ANZAC Service at Lower Southgate War Memorial

(Clarence Valley's first War Memorial). Followed by refreshments, some chairs will be provided.

Contact Pauline Glasser on 0419 986 554

Thursday

COPMANHURST

10.40am: Assemble at Rest Point Hotel

10.55am: March commencing

11am: Commemoration Service at the Copmanhurst Memorial, followed by morning tea at the Rest Point Hotel.

Contact Hon. Secretary Andrew Patterson on 6647 3121