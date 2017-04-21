Anzac services across the Clarence Valley

>> Check out highlights from Anzac Day across the Clarence Valley
SUNDAY
RAMORNIE
10.30am: Assemble Ramornie Cenotaph
11.50am: Service to commence
Returned Service League members and the general public are invited to attend. Light refreshments provided following the service. Contact President Bob Hayes on 6643 2211 or 0402 018 596.
TUESDAY
GRAFTON
5.30am: Assemble at the Post Office
6am: Dawn Service at Grafton Memorial Park, followed by a Gunfire breakfast for diggers, partners and guests at Grafton District Services Club ($10 donation)
9am: All organisations and individuals are invited to take part in the procession and should assemble in Prince St (Market Square)
9.30am: March to Memorial Park
10am: Civic commemoration at Cenotaph, Memorial Park
Followed by gathering at the Grafton District Services Club for drinks and food for diggers, partners and guests ($10 donation) Contact Hon Secretary Robert Gavin on 6642 4399.
SOUTH GRAFTON
4:55am: Assemble at New School of Arts in Skinner Street, South Grafton
5:05am: March to commence
5:15am: Dawn Service at Cenotaph - Lane Boulevard
6:00am: Gunfire breakfast at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club
10.30am: Assemble at New School of Arts in Skinner Street, South Grafton. Members of the Returned Services League and all organisations and individuals are invited to take part in the procession and march.
10.50am: March to commences
11.15am: Commemoration service at the Cenotaph, Lane Boulevard
1pm: Lunch at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club
Contact: Hon Secretary Bob Hayes on 6643 2211 or 0402 018 596.
MACLEAN
5.30am: Dawn vigil at Cenotaph (in the event of rain Maclean Services Club verandah)
Followed by gunfire breakfast at the Maclean Services Club
10.30am: Assemble at SPAR
11am: Morning service at Cenotaph
12.30pm" Lunch at the Maclean Services Club
Contact: Hon. Secretary Trevor Plymin on 6645 2756 or 0415 400 658.
CHATSWORTH / ILUKA
5.30am: Commencement of Dawn Service at Memorial, Charles Street, Iluka
6am: Conclusion of Dawn Service followed by a barbecue breakfast & refreshments at Iluka Hall (next to Memorial)
10.30am: Assemble at Iluka School for march to Memorial
11am: Remembrance and wreath laying service
Noon Lunch at Iluka Bowling Club ($20) - RSVP by Friday 21 April to Iluka Bowling Club on 6646 6188 or put name on board at Club
Contact Brian Thomas on 0411 393 730.
HARWOOD
5am: Assemble at Harwood Hall
5.30am: Dawn Service at Harwood Cenotaph (wet weather venue - Harwood Hall)
Followed by BBQ breakfast and music (gold coin donation please).
Contact Alan Brasen on 0499 108 851
WOOLI
5.30am: Dawn service at Cenotaph
6am: Breakfast at Wooli Bowling & Recreation Club
10.45am: Assemble at Wooli Bowling & Recreation Club for march
11am: Service at the Cenotaph
Followed by lunch for ex-service personnel & partners at the Wooli Bowling & Recreation Club
Contact Peter Curtis on 0457 585 552
YAMBA
5.30am: Muster at the Surf Street Cenotaph
5.45am: Dawn service at the Cenotaph
9.30am: Assemble in Clarence St, opposite Stella Motel for march to Cenotaph
10am: Service at the Cenotaph
Contact Hon. Secretary Jeff Coombs on 6646 2689
ULMARRA
10.30am: Muster for march at Rural Fire Service car park
11am: Commemoration service in Memorial Park
Contact Hon. Secretary Steve Davis on 6644 5361
TULLYMORGAN
5.15am: Assemble at Tullymorgan School
5.30am: Dawn service at Tullymorgan School followed by gunfire breakfast (gold coin donation)
Contact Sue Searles on 0408 408 749
LAWRENCE
5.30am: Assemble at Lawrence Hall for 5.40am march to Memorial Park for dawn service.
5.45am: Dawn Service at Memorial Park
9.30am: Assemble at Lawrence Hall for 9:50am march to Memorial Park.
10am: Service at Memorial Park
Contact Brian Whalan on 0417 232 809
LOWER SOUTHGATE
3pm: Commemoration of ANZAC Service at Lower Southgate War Memorial
(Clarence Valley's first War Memorial). Followed by refreshments, some chairs will be provided.
Contact Pauline Glasser on 0419 986 554
Thursday
COPMANHURST
10.40am: Assemble at Rest Point Hotel
10.55am: March commencing
11am: Commemoration Service at the Copmanhurst Memorial, followed by morning tea at the Rest Point Hotel.
Contact Hon. Secretary Andrew Patterson on 6647 3121