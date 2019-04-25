Anzac spirit sings out in Grafton aged care

SING-A-LONG: Residents and their families sang along to some classic World War I songs.

THE room filled with the sounds of World War I tunes at Grafton Aged Care Home yesterday, as residents sung along to some of their old favourites.

South Grafton RSL put on a beautiful service for those who aren't able to attend today, something Commemorative services coordinator Bob Hayes said was just part of the job.

"We've been coming here more than 10 years at least,” he said.

"We consider it our duty to put services on to keep the Anzac spirit alive.”

This year, Mr Hayes wife Leonie Hayes led the group with classic songs such as 'pack up your troubles in your old kit bag', a new addition which is all part of keeping the ceremony fresh, whilst still rooted in tradition.

"The singing is a new initiative, they enjoy it. This year I used a PowerPoint so we thought why not put the songs on the screen and everyone can join in,”

"And even if they can't sing along you can see in their face that they enjoy it,” South Grafton RSL treasure Alan Ryall said.

Mr Hayes said for all the services he organises, keeping it new and unique was key.

"You have to make them interesting, it needs to be a good experience, so people want to come back. We try and do something a little different each year,” he said.

"You're trying to emphasise the importance of this on eight-year-olds and 86-year-olds.”

"A good service keeps the Anzac spirit alive and hopefully the crowd will have a joyful experience, and recognise the tradition of Anzac Day.”

After the service in South Grafton, they also held an afternoon gathering at Whiddon Group.