Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barry De-Bomford and his wife Patricia De-Bomford at the Yamba Anzac Day march
Barry De-Bomford and his wife Patricia De-Bomford at the Yamba Anzac Day march Ebony Stansfield
News

Veterans share memories of war at Yamba Anzac

ebony stansfield
by
26th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

BARRY de Bomford, who served two tours in Vietnam in 67-68 and 70-71 and served for 30 years in the Australian army, attended the march in Yamba yesterday.

It was hard for him to decide the most memorable moment during his years of service.

"When we were in contacts with the enemy, the bad guys... and good guys, you know," he said.

"Maybe when we got blown up by the mines that was the biggest memory, my forward scout lost both of his legs, I was right behind him and got a bit of shrapnel but he got both legs."

"That is the most memorable one."

To him, Anzac Day gives reminds him of when they were young.

"How we used to be, how fit we used to be them days and friendship, good friendship and good mates, about all sticking together."

He said Australia was a free country, the most free country in the world.

"Within reason you can say what you want to say, freeness and free to do what you want provided it's legal," he said.

He is originally from Tasmania and moved to Yamba 22 years ago, with his wife Patricia De-Bomford.

BARRY De-Bomford served two tours in Vietnam in 67-68 and 70-71 and served for thirty years in the Australian army, attended the march in Yamba yesterday.

It was hard to decide the most memorable moment from serving.

"When we were in contacts with the enemy, the back guys...and good guys you know," he said.

"Maybe when we got blown up by the mines that was the biggest memory, my forward scout lost both of his legs, I was right behind him and got a bit of shrapnel but he got both legs."

"That's is the most memorable one."

To him Anzac Day gives reminds him of when they were young.

"How we used to be, how fit we used to be then days and friendship, good friendship and good mates, about all sticking together."

He said Australia is a free country, the most free country in the world.

"Within reason you can say what you want to say, freeness and free to do what you want provided it's legal," he said.

He is originally from Tasmania and moved to Yamba 22 years ago, with his wife Patricia De-Bomford.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
anzac anzac day lest we forget march
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    REAL ESTATE: Why does Yamba have so many rentals?

    REAL ESTATE: Why does Yamba have so many rentals?

    Property Lull in rental interest due to 'wait and see' approach from road workers

    • 26th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    UP CLOSE: Portrait's of Grafton's Anzac spirit

    premium_icon UP CLOSE: Portrait's of Grafton's Anzac spirit

    Local Faces An intimate set of portraits and stories from some of our servicemen

    • 26th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Controversial park is ready to go

    Controversial park is ready to go

    Council News Despite initial community backlash, McLachlan Park fix-up complete

    • 26th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    How much is the Archibald Prize really worth for us?

    premium_icon How much is the Archibald Prize really worth for us?

    News Grafton gallery experiences the blockbuster effect

    • 26th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners