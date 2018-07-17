Church stalker guilty

A MAN pleaded guilty to five counts of stalking and two counts of illegally entering a premises after a string of verbal assaults on staff from Grafton Anglican and Catholic dioceses. Michael Israel's offences began on February 5 when he went to the Anglican Diocese Registry and verbally abused a staff member.

According to police reports, Israel, also known as Michael Darcy Shelley, was upset because he believed the Anglican Church was to blame for many of the world's problems.

Israel, 61, left before police arrived, but showed up 15 minutes later at the Anglican Bishop's private residence, where he was found by police sitting on the doorstep. Bishop Keith Slater told police Israel had verbally abused him and refused to leave the premises. Police escorted Israel from the property and warned him not to return. But two hours later, police received a 'call of duress' from the Grafton Cathedral Bookshop after Israel verbally assaulted two female staff members. According to police, Israel railed against the Anglican religion and called the staff 'ugly lesbians'.

Not content with expressing his discontent to the Anglican Church, Israel then went to the Catholic Church Presbytery and gained access to Father Rex Hackett's private residence through an open garage door.

Finding Father Hackett at home, Israel continued his tirade against religion, verbally abusing the priest and refusing to leave.

Grafton police arrested Israel at the presbytery along with co-accused Katherine Mark Shelley.

Shelley, also known as Mary Israel, will appear at Grafton Local Court on March 25 on five counts of stalking and two of illegally entering a premises.

At the time of the offence, Israel, a vagrant, was on bail from Kyogle Local Court on an offensive behaviour charge. He will appear for sentencing at Grafton Local Court on March 10.