By EMMA CORNFORD

WITH clouds cast gray over the sky, around 1000 mourners gathered yesterday to say goodbye to one of the Clarence Valley's most respected Aboriginal elders, Kenneth 'Uncle Linky' Gordon.

Indigenous and non-indigenous alike were at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in South Grafton to farewell Linky, a testament to the respect he gained throughout the community during his life.

A passionate and tireless campaigner for Aboriginal rights, Linky was remembered as a special man. He smiled over the ceremony as a picture taken during one of his proudest moments, opening the Aboriginal Medical Service, was projected onto a screen above the altar.

"He was one of the most powerful and compassionate men I've ever had anything to do with," said Avery, who read the eulogy on behalf of the family and Bundjalung nation.

Born to Lana Mundine and Ken Gordon Senior in 1934 near Copmanhurst, Linky was initiated into the Bundjalung Tribe. He had six brothers and five sisters.

He was a 'Murigandart', or Clever Man, and because of his affiliation and vast cultural knowledge, Linky was recognised as an Elder in both the Bundjalung and Gambaingeri Tribes.

The family settled at Baryulgil in the 1940s where they used empty asbestos bags from the mine as their doonas and curtains.

"Whilst at Baryulgil Square the family lived in a one-bedroom dirt floor hut with the girls inside at night and the boys outside under the stars in their own lean-to gunyahs," said Avery.

"Back in those days there was no such thing as welfare payments at Baryulgil Square ? they were the only Aboriginal community in New South Wales that never received Government assistance.

"They relied on bush tucker for survival and hence learnt how to hunt and gather the traditional way with a meagre payment from the mine where Uncle Link commenced work aged 11 years as a billy-boy."

Despite the hardship, Linky referred to those days as 'happy times'.

Over the next 11 years, Linky would work as a miner, a timber mill and steel works labourer before meeting the 'love of his life', Aunty Pauline the 'City Slicker', at Baryulgil in 1960. They married three years later and had three children ? Michelle, Kenny Junior and Shayne.

"To everyone else he was Uncle Linky regardless of who they were ? lots of people didn't even know his proper name was Kenneth," said Avery.

"He always accepted this show of respect and affection as his due, he displayed a gentle and calm aura, which people knew was his way of showing his respect for others."

Instrumental in the establishment of the Aboriginal Medical Service in Grafton, Linky was one of the directors until his death.

The AMS was set up to monitor the health of asbestos miners and their families ? something Linky had experience with as he suffered from asbestosrelated health conditions.

As he made his final exit from the church, accompanied by the sounds of a didgeridoo, people remembered their moments with a man who lived a full life and touched many.