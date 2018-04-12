Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mike Whitney was in the Clarence Valley again this week shooting another segment for his Sydney Weekender program.
Mike Whitney was in the Clarence Valley again this week shooting another segment for his Sydney Weekender program.
News

"Valley tickles my heart", says Whitney

20th Jul 2005 8:00 AM

By JURIS GRANEY

 

THE hairiest man on Australian TV, Mike Whitney, finished a two-day shoot with a relaxing cuppa at the Woombah Coffee Plantation yesterday.

It was Whitney's second trip in the past month to the Clarence Valley, making him a veritable local, but the former Australian left-arm fast bowler is not complaining.

"I just love it up this part of the world," Whitney said.

"I am a bit of a greenie, even though I live in the city, and it just tickles my heart to see this place.

"My wife comes from Lennox (Head) so I have been up here plenty of times and never get sick of it."

The host of Channel Seven's Sydney Weekender program, Whitney and his team filmed segments at the Iluka Fisherman's Co-operative, World Heritage Nature Reserve, Iluka Bluff and its whale watching platform as well as the local coffee plantation.

Whitney, who menaced international batting line-ups for more than a decade, revealed he has a softer side.

"I love gardening," he said.

"I have over 250 cactus and to walk through the National Parks up here and to see the stag horns, elk horns and ferns growing in this area is mind blowing.

"It is something I want my grandchildren to see when they get older."

The segment airs on August 6.

Related Items

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    AUCTION: Grafton Tourism building to be auctioned off today

    AUCTION: Grafton Tourism building to be auctioned off today

    News The prominent Grafton tourism building auction is to be held today

    • 12th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
    TV celebrity stops in at Yamba markets

    TV celebrity stops in at Yamba markets

    News Did you spot this former cricketer at the markets?

    OSTWALD: Insider says ruling unlikely to benefit contractors

    OSTWALD: Insider says ruling unlikely to benefit contractors

    News A court ruling is unlikely to help contractors owed $7.5 million.

    DROWNING: Police reveal possible cause

    DROWNING: Police reveal possible cause

    Breaking Brief of information will be prepared for coroner

    Local Partners