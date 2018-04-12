"Valley tickles my heart", says Whitney

Mike Whitney was in the Clarence Valley again this week shooting another segment for his Sydney Weekender program.

By JURIS GRANEY

THE hairiest man on Australian TV, Mike Whitney, finished a two-day shoot with a relaxing cuppa at the Woombah Coffee Plantation yesterday.

It was Whitney's second trip in the past month to the Clarence Valley, making him a veritable local, but the former Australian left-arm fast bowler is not complaining.

"I just love it up this part of the world," Whitney said.

"I am a bit of a greenie, even though I live in the city, and it just tickles my heart to see this place.

"My wife comes from Lennox (Head) so I have been up here plenty of times and never get sick of it."

The host of Channel Seven's Sydney Weekender program, Whitney and his team filmed segments at the Iluka Fisherman's Co-operative, World Heritage Nature Reserve, Iluka Bluff and its whale watching platform as well as the local coffee plantation.

Whitney, who menaced international batting line-ups for more than a decade, revealed he has a softer side.

"I love gardening," he said.

"I have over 250 cactus and to walk through the National Parks up here and to see the stag horns, elk horns and ferns growing in this area is mind blowing.

"It is something I want my grandchildren to see when they get older."

The segment airs on August 6.