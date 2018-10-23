Apology the least we can do for child sex abuse survivors

WE KNEW there was something wrong. Things were happening to our friends that made them react differently to us. Made them reluctant to join in games and seemed to suck the joy out of their lives.

"Our friends” were boys living at the St Alban's Boys Home in Cessnock and the time was the late 1960s and early '70s, when boys living at the home were subject to the horrific attentions of men like Father Peter Rushton (dec) and boys' home board member James Michael Brown.

During the past five years, the actions of those vile people, and too many others like them has been the focus of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Yesterday Prime Minister Scott Morrison made an apology on behalf of the community for institutions that failed so many young people.

Almost a half century ago we had no idea of the depths of depravity our friends lived through every day. We noticed the tantrums, the mood swings, the sudden withdrawal from school life and we heard stories we didn't quite understand about life at "the boys' home”.

That did not surprise us. There was no mum or dad, no nice holidays away with family and friends. They did not let on about the horrors they faced daily.

This is why yesterday's apology was right and why as a community we must do everything to make sure children are protected.

As 10-year-olds we knew something was wrong, but the people who mattered seemingly did not. And they did nothing.