The 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl have been missing from Redland Bay since Monday. Image: supplied, Queensland Police.
Appeal for help in search for missing children

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jan 2020 6:07 PM

Police are calling for public assistance to locate a pair of young children missing from Redland Bay since Monday.

The 10-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were last seen leaving a residence at Terrier Court around 11.30am on January 6.

They are believed to be travelling together in Brisbane City.

Both children are described as Aboriginal, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for the children, due to the older boy suffering from a medical condition and the girl's young age.

Anyone with information about the children is urged to contact police immediately.

