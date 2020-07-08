Menu
Police are appealing for information on a woman and a three-year-old boy last seen at a Helensvale address early on Wednesday morning.
News

Appeal for information on missing woman and boy

by Danielle O'Neal
8th Jul 2020 7:46 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 32-year-old woman and three-year-old boy missing from Jacobs Well since this morning.

Around 5.30am, Tiffany Ryan and her son were last seen leaving a house in Lindfield Road, Helensvale in a black Toyota RAV4 with Queensland registration 07IFF.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Ryan from Jacobs Well.
She is described as approximately 173cm tall with an olive complexion, solid build, long, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should contact 131 444 or use the online suspicious activity form at www. police.gov.au/reporting.

Originally published as Appeal for information on missing woman, boy

