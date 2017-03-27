Appeal for information over South Grafton robbery

POLICE have issued an appeal to locate a witness as part of an ongoing investigation into the robbery of a 21-year-old man in South Grafton.

About 2.20am on the morning of February 25, the man was allegedly approached by another man in Bent St, South Grafton and robbed of some personal property.

Police investigations have established that a woman spoke to both parties when the incident took place.

Police are requesting the woman or any person who may know the identity of the woman to contact Grafton Detectives on 6642 0222.