Police are appealing for public assistance to help identify a witness, as part of the homicide investigation into the deaths of two young girls at Waterford West on Saturday afternoon, November 23.
Crime

Appeal for witness in little girls’ death probe

by Danielle O’Neal
28th Nov 2019 5:52 PM

POLICE are appealing to the public to help track down a potential witness in the alleged double murder of two children in Waterford West on Saturday.

They have released CCTV vision of a man in a high-visibility shirt walking in a southerly direction along Logan Reserve Rd, towards Muchow Rd, around 1.15pm that day.

Two year old Darcey-Helen Conley (left) and one year old Chloe-Ann.
Emergency services were called to reports of two children unresponsive inside a car on Logan Reserve Rd about 1.45pm.

Detectives would like to speak with the man as he is a potential witness. He is not considered a suspect.

The man is caucasian and was wearing a high-visibility shirt, tradesman shorts, work boots, a white hat and was carrying a black backpack at the time.

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

