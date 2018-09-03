Appeal to keep violent rapist under supervision

THE Palaszczuk Government will appeal the decision to allow Robert John Fardon to go unsupervised in the community from next month.

"Like most Queenslanders, I want Robert John Fardon to be strictly supervised in the community," Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said in a statement.

"That is why I took legal action to extend his current supervision order, which has been in place since 2013 and expires in October.

"Last week my application was rejected by the Supreme Court and I immediately sought legal advice to appeal that decision.

"I can today announce that, after weighing up this advice, I will appeal the decision not to extend his supervision order past October.

"I will do nothing that might prejudice these court proceedings so will be making no further comment.

"Queensland has the toughest post-conviction monitoring system in the country because of our Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offender) Act.

"It is why Fardon has been able to be monitored so closely in the community for more than 10 years despite having served his jail sentence."