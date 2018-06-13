Menu
Police are appealing for information to help locate Emily-Rose King. Picture: NSW Police
News

Young girl disappears after medical appointment

by Ben Graham
13th Jun 2018 7:27 AM

THE family of a 13-year-old girl who disappeared six days ago after a medical appointment in Sydney's north want information to help track her down.

This morning, police issued an appeal public assistance to help locate Emily-Rose King who is from the Northern Beaches area.

The 13-year-old was last seen leaving a medical facility at St Leonards in Sydney's north on Thursday.

A spokesman for NSW Police said the family is deeply concerned for her welfare because of recent medical treatment she has received.

Emily-Rose King has been missing since Thursday. Picture: NSW Police
Officers from the Northern Beaches Police Area Command were notified on Thursday and began investigating.

Emily-Rose is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, of a slim build and with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black Lacoste jacket, black tracksuit pants with three white stripes, and white Nike trainers.

The appeal comes just hours after police asked for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old boy who has also gone missing from the Northern Beaches area.

Mario Caruso was last seen leaving at a unit on Cross Street, Balgowlah about 6pm on Monday.

 

Local officers of The Northern Beaches Police Area Command conducted a search of the area but were unable to find the boy.

Mario is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall with a slim build and black hair.

He was wearing a dark grey jumper, blue tracksuit pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on either child is urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

