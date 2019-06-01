Menu
Apple will phase out iTunes in favour of three separate apps for music, movies and podcasts.
Technology

Apple says it will kill off iTunes

by Rhian Deutrom
1st Jun 2019 6:00 PM

The iTunes platform was a vital part of Apple's global growth in the early 2000s.

The launch of the iconic music model began a music revolution that entered homes around the world, and completely destroyed music retailers, who drew revenue from in-store album purchases.

iTunes was first introduced to the world at the 2001 Macworld Expo and created a frenzy among consumers and industry experts alike.

All your needed was an Apply device and an iTunes account.
Why bother loading up your CD wallet with discs, when you could just enter your credit card details and purchase a stack of music or TV shows at the click of a button?

Anyone who was lucky enough to own an Apple device at the start of the millennium could suddenly access a monumental amount of content from one easy to use platform.

It was the perfect solution to an era plagued by piracy as well as clunky technology - only one CD at a time in your Walkman? Come on!

 

Apple’s iTunes platform created a global revolution in the way we accessed music.
Now, after 18 years, tech giant Apple has announced it will officially shut down iTunes.

This may come as sad news to the nostalgic among us, but Apple's CEO Tim Cook is due to unveil a spread of new apps that will take the outdated platform's place in the music, movies and podcast space.

The closure will commence with a phasing out of iTunes' download and streaming services.

Bloomberg reports the end of iTunes is the company's response to the ways in which Apple users now engage with media.

The news outlet claimed Apple is "finally ready to move into a new era".

 

"The company is launching a trio of new apps for the Mac - Music, TV, and Podcasts - to replace iTunes," the report said.

"Without iTunes, customers can manage their Apple gadgets through the Music app."

Tim Cook will make a keynote presentation at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in California, which commences on Monday.

iTunes made listening to music on the run easier than ever before.
