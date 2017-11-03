The ugly reality about buying an iPhone X today

THOUSANDS of Australians are expected to queue around Apple Stores and phone outlets this morning after huge demand and record-breaking pre-orders delayed new iPhone X's shipments until just before Christmas.

But even the keenest iPhone X buyers might not be able to get their hands on Apple's most expensive smartphone for months to come, as Telstra revealed orders for this year's iPhones broke previous records, new Vodafone orders were delayed until after Christmas, and analysts predicted stock shortages could continue until May next year.

The redesigned Apple iPhone X gets rid of the Home button and adds a 3D face scanner. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The tenth anniversary iPhone will go on sale at 8am this morning, with launch events planned at Apple Stores, Optus, Telstra, and Vodafone outlets around the country.

The smartphone is the most expensive on the market, with a top price of $1829, and features a 3D face scanner, 5.8-inch screen, glass body, and improved cameras.

Despite its high price, Apple revealed demand for redesigned iPhone had been "off the charts" and warned potential buyers to "arrive early" at stores today to secure a handset.

Customers wait in line for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus at the Apple Store in Sydney. Longer queues are expected for the iPhone X launch on November 3. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Most Australians buyers are expected to buy the premium iPhone X on a contract, however, which could prove more challenging.

Telstra consumer group managing director Vicki Brady said demand for this year's Apple smartphones together was "above previous iPhone launches" and the telco was working to secure new stock.

Optus product managing director Ben White also warned "we expect our initial iPhone X stock to sell out very quickly" as supplies were "limited".

iPhone X pre-orders at both carriers were "backordered," according to their websites, but Vodafone showed delays of six to eight weeks.

A larger queue formed around Apple’s Sydney store for the iPhone X than the iPhone 8, released last month. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives said strong worldwide demand for the new smartphone, along with "complex production issues," meant the iPhone X would remain in short supply until April or May next year.

Mr Ives predicted Apple would sell 50 million iPhone X handsets in pre-orders alone - 10 million more than he initially predicted - creating a "defining product launch" for the company.

Telsyte managing director Foad Fadaghi said demand for Apple's premium smartphone would rise even after its launch as buyers who held out to see the handset made up their minds, and Australia's iPhone 6 and 6S users jumped on the chance to upgrade.

"There's going to be continued demand for the iPhone X and it will increase when these smartphones get out into the wild and people have the opportunity to try it," Mr Fadaghi said.

"If consumers want an iPhone X, they'll have to get cracking in order to get it before Christmas."