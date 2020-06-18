Apple of her eye: Young mum ventures into new territory

A YOUNG mother has started a new venture, inspired by her own daughter.

Liberty Sanders decided she needed a new career path and followed her passion.

At the back end of last year, Ms Sanders threw caution to the wind and got her business, Apple of My Eye Boutique, up and running.

"It was during my pregnancy and after the birth of my daughter, Fallyn, that I really started to become interested in the baby/children's clothing industry," she said.

"I spent so much of my time searching for beautiful pieces for Fallyn online before she was even born and my interest grew even more once she arrived, that it made me think that there could be a market for a 'one-stop-shop' for mums looking for special pieces for their little ones.

"It was my Dad who lives in the UK that really pushed me to set up my own online baby store because I wanted to do something with my time that I was passionate about."

Ms Sanders, a British expat, moved to Stanthorpe several years ago.

She previously operated her own baking business, Baked by Liberty, but found the task of parenting and baking an honerous juggle.

The business name was inspired by her husband and his family, who run an apple farm at Pozieres.

"I set up the boutique as an online store rather than a physical one mainly because it meant I could stay at home to look after Fallyn, but also so that I could reach a greater market rather than just Stanthorpe as I was unsure of the interest I would get.

"I'm very grateful to my Stanthorpe customers because they have been very supportive of my business so far which is why I have decided to give a pop-up shop a try."

Ms Sanders will run a pop-up shop in Stanthorpe Plaza from June 24-28 from 9am to 4pm.

"I stock a beautiful selection of baby and children's clothes and accessories along with a few extras like nursery decor and baby feeding, milestone discs and baby keepsakes.

"At the moment the biggest size in clothing I stock is 4 years, but I have had a few inquiries about larger sizes, so for the next spring/summer season I have taken this on-board and will have a few pieces for older children too.

"I have tried to mainly focus on Australian owned and designed stockists.

"I will be holding a giveaway for customers of the pop-up shop as well as a few other surprises."

It was always going to be a risk starting her own business but the impact of COVID-19 hasn't helped.

"Looking back, it probably wasn't the best time to start up a new venture, as I spent a lot of time towards the end of last year in the UK for my wedding and what with the unexpected virus it put a pressure on everyone that definitely changes peoples spending habits," Ms Sanders said.

"But sometimes I think when an idea strikes, it's best to go with it then and there otherwise you lose some of the enthusiasm that you had to start with.

"If this pop-up shop goes well I hope to hold a few of them throughout the year and then who knows, if they go well, perhaps a shop front in town," she said.

You can find the business on Facebook and Instagram: @boutiqueappleofmyeye or at www.appleofmyeyeboutique.com.au