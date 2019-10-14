Menu
Apple reveals new emojis for iPhone.
Technology

Apple unveils dozens of new emojis

by Sean Keach
14th Oct 2019 11:09 AM

Apple has unveiled dozens of brand new emoji designs coming to your iPhone as early as this month.

The new emoji are split roughly into five categories: people, food, clothing, animals and activity, The Sun reports.

Wildlife additions include a sloth, skunk and flamingo. Picture: The Sun
Wildlife additions include a sloth, skunk and flamingo - all reasonably popular animals.

And in terms of food, you'll now have garlic, waffle, falafel, butter and an ice cube to cook up a colourful message with.

There are two new clothing emoji: the safety vest and one-piece swimsuit (an alternative to the existing bikini emoji).

 

Many seemingly innocuous emojis have taken on a more erotic context in the eyes of Millennials. Picture: The Sun
Excitingly, there's also a brand new face emoji that will be popular if you've got boring mates: the yawning face.

Other additions include new disability-themed emoji created by Apple, as well as skin tone variations for the "holding hands" emoji.

It comes just a few months after Apple finally added ginger-haired faces to its emoji roster.

The new emoji were added as part of the iOS 12.1 update last year.

 

The Yawning Face Emoji is the only new ‘face’ icon. Picture: The Sun
The final release of iOS 13.2 is set for late October or early November, according to Forbes.

Sadly, there's no word on exactly when this latest selection of emoji will arrive.

They are expected to be added as part of the iOS 13 update, which starting to roll out last month.

 

What emoji would you like to see added to the collection? Let us know in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

