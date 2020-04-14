Menu
Grafton Chamber of Commerce secretary Annmarie Henderson says local businesses might be able to apply for $10,000 government grants by the end of the week.
Application forms for $10k grant due this week

Tim Howard
tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Apr 2020 9:40 AM
APPLICATION forms for businesses to receive a $10,000 State Government grant should be available this week says the Grafton Chamber of Commerce.

The State Government announced the grant earlier this month to help businesses cope with cash flow problems dues to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Chamber executive officer Annmarie Henderson said the chamber had been told the forms would be available on Friday.

“I know there are many businesses waiting for the release of the application process for the $10,000 grant from the NSW Government,” she said in an email to chamber members.

“As soon as I hear anything I will make sure to send out the details.

“All I can tell you is that it should be sometime this week – we have been told that it will be released by April 17.”

Ms Henderson included website addresses to help businesses keep up to date with COVID-19 information.

the latest on what is available during this COVID-19 crisis

The council’s Myclarencevalley web page has an initiative to help businesses change the way they do things, including things like home delivery.

If your business fits this description fits you or your business and you want to appear on their website, click here with your business name and a photo, plus a link for customers.

  •  Financial advisory service Findex have put together a resource page to help businesses cope with the COVID-19 slowdown.

It includes discussions on the stimulus package from the government as well as a business wellbeing toolkit and other business aids.

  •  Business Australia provides the latest updates here, including advice and solutions to help you manage your business.

For all the latest information about the COVID-19 impact on the Clarence Valley, go to The Daily Examiner’s special coronavirus site

Grafton Daily Examiner

