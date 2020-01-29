Applications now open for regional seniors travel card

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis called on the help of members of the Grafton U3A Men's Shed to promote the new Regional Seniors Travel card

SENIORS across the Clarence Valley can now apply for the NSW Government’s $250 Regional Seniors Travel card to help ease the cost of travel, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

Mr Gulaptis said travel is one of the most significant expenses for residents living in the regions, which is why the NSW Nationals committed to reducing that cost for seniors at the 2019 election.

“The card is only available to seniors living outside metropolitan areas in recognition of the greater distances we travel and the fewer public transport options available,” he said.

“It is preloaded with $250 and can be used to purchase fuel, ride in taxis and pre-booked NSW TrainLink services and is valid for 12 months from the time of activation.”

To be eligible, you must be an age pensioner with a valid Pensioner Concession Card or hold a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card issued by either the Department of Human Services or Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Eligible seniors can apply through service.nsw.gov.au, by calling 13 77 88 or visiting their local Service NSW Service Centre.