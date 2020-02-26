Applications open for event funding grant

The Jacaranda Festival successfully applied for grant funding last year, and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis is encouraging more event organisers to apply.

The Jacaranda Festival successfully applied for grant funding last year, and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis is encouraging more event organisers to apply.

Festival and other Clarence Valley event organising groups should consider applying for a NSW Government grant to boost visitor numbers to their attraction, according to Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis.

“Last year, the Grafton Jacaranda Festival was successful in being awarded a $20,000 grant under the Flagship Event Fund and I hope they are successful again,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“I would also like to see other less known festivals and sporting carnivals apply because nothing says bushfire recovery more than growing tourism in our region.

“In fact we are delivering a new Micro Event Fund which consists of one-off grants of $10,000 for community-based events in bushfire or drought-affected areas.

Mr Gulaptis said the new fund was targeted at events with total operating budgets of $75,000 or less that had the capacity to bring together local communities, attract visitation and stimulate local economies.

“I am sure this is going to be popular with locals and I urge communities with good ideas to apply,” Mr Gulaptis said.

To be eligible events must be delivered between May 1 and December 31.

Applications are now open and close on Wednesday March 25. Register at www.destinationnsw.com.au.