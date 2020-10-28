Applications open for new round of VET scholarships

Young Australians in the Clarence Valley can now apply for a Vocational Education and Training qualifications scholarship, with the third round of the Commonwealth Scholarships Program for Young Australians now open.

Up to $5000 a year is on offer for young people looking to undertake an approved course of study, and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the scholarships offered a life-changing opportunity to study a VET qualification and complete an internship.

“We know that our youth have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” Mr Hogan said.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring young Australians can upskill and re-skill to secure a job.

“Scholarship winners will receive industry-based workplace learning and gain qualifications in growth industries.”

The Commonwealth Scholarships Program for Young Australians is part of the Australian Government’s $585 million Delivering Skills for Today and Tomorrow package.

It will award around 400 young Australians from 10 regional locations with high youth unemployment up to $5,000 a year to study a qualification and an additional $3,000 to complete an internship.

Applications are sought from people who are not in full-time work, who are aged 15 to 24 years or people who have left the Australian Defence Force in the past two years.

For more information and eligibility requirements please visit: https://www.employment.gov.au/commonwealth-scholarships-program-young-australians