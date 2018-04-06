Applications open for youth science forum

Last year, South Grafton High School students were the overall winners of the Science and Engineering Challenge which was run by the University of Newcastle and held at Woolgoolga High School.

APPLICATIONS are now open for the National Youth Science Forum (NYSF) 2019 Year 12 Program.

The Forum is a not-for-profit organisation that runs a number of residential programs to encourage young people in their passion for science. It has been operation for 35 years and has seen almost 12,000 participants complete the program.

As the world becomes more technologically developed, the need for a skilled workforce in the science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) fields is ever increasing. But enrolment numbers in STEM courses are down.

NYSF Chief Executive Officer, Dr Damien Pearce, said that the NYSF allows students to be better informed when making decisions about their future career and study direction.

"With over 75 lab visits per session, and multiple lectures and workshops, there is no doubt participants left the January NYSF 2018 program better informed about their future prospects,” he said.

"Time and time again we hear from students who have completely changed their study and career trajectory after attending the program, by discovering courses and careers that they had not known existed.”

"For others, attending the Year 12 program confirms and consolidates the choices that they have already made, and provides them with valuable tools to assist them into the future."

Year 12 Student, Kingsley Rosman from Aberfoyle Park South Australia participated in the 2018 program in January.

"The NYSF is an amazing program that brings together hundreds of Grade 12 students with a passion for science. It gives those lucky enough to attend an opportunity to see state-of-the-art laboratories, get their hands dirty with fun workshops, hear inspiring talks from world-class scientists, and meet others with a scientific interest from around the country and the globe," he said.

"The program really confirmed what I had already wanted to do, however it was different for everyone. Some of my peers completely changed their career path after attending, however for me it simply opened up more pathways to achieve my goals."

In January 2019 up to 600 places will be available for students about to commence year 12 - 400 in two sessions in Canberra at the Australian National University (ANU) and another 200 at a third session in Brisbane at the University Queensland (UQ). The extra places at the UQ program are supported through funding from the National Innovation and Science Agenda (NISA).

The NYSF 2019 program will expose some of Australia's most talented students to a diverse range of study and career options in the STEM fields ranging from astrophysics to biology to forensics and archeology, for example.

Students attending the program are drawn from diverse backgrounds from all over Australia. Selections are carried out by Rotary Australia (our founding partner), providing access to the program for students from remote and regional areas around the country. In 2018, 42% of students were from remote and regional areas and 60% of participants were female.

The NYSF, also supported through funding from NISA, has up to 30 $1,000 Equity Scholarships on offer, designed to assist participants from low social-economic and/or other disadvantaged backgrounds to attend the Year 12 Program.

Students who are currently studying in Year 11 are eligible to apply via the NYSF website. Applications close 31 May 2018.