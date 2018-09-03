Applications open for Rural Women's Award

Applications are now open for the 2019 AgriFutures™ Rural Women's Award - Australia's leading Award in acknowledging and supporting the essential role women play in rural and regional businesses, industries and communities.

The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award has seen close to 300 exceptional women from rural communities and industries share their challenges, along with their solutions, to many problems faced in rural industries and communities.



Unbounded food waste, safety in rural settings, innovation and skill shortages in rural and remote communities, along with the impact of literacy levels in industrial settings, are all problems being challenged by the 2018 national finalists of the Award.



The AgriFutures Rural Women's Award encourages innovation and problem solving, looking for projects and initiatives in various stages of development, that offer solutions to rural industries and the communities they support. Projects or initiatives can be commercially focused, providing they still align with AgriFutures'™ strategic priorities of innovation, creativity, community sustainability, education, productivity, agribusiness, regional development and technology.



Location is also no barrier - applicants can live in rural and regional Australia, or in the city -their applications will be measured on the impact and benefits to rural and regional Australia.



Additionally, the Award criteria outline that applicants are not required to have a specific project to be considered eligible, applications can be submitted based on an idea, an identified problem or opportunity.



"As an organisation dedicated to the long-term prosperity of our rural industries, and based in Wagga Wagga, Riverina NSW, we see and feel the impact of the current devastating drought all around us.



Now is the time to encourage the female leaders in our communities to apply for an award like this. If you know someone who is actively contributing to rural industries and regional communities, tap them on the shoulder. We hear time and time again, that it is often the friendly encouragement from someone else, that gets applicants over the line to apply.



The Rural Women's Award is an important award as it celebrates success and provides a beacon to an emerging generation of future leaders across the nation," said John Harvey, Managing Director of AgriFutures Australia.



Each state and territory winner receives a $10,000 bursary provided by Platinum sponsor Westpac, to bring their idea or project to life, access to professional development opportunities and national Alumni networks.



Stephen Hannan, General Manager for Westpac Agribusiness, said Westpac was again proud to be the 2019 AgriFutures™ Rural Women's Award Platinum sponsor.



"The Award not only provides a Westpac bursary to each state and territory winner, but it also provides an environment for Australian women to harness their ideas and talents to drive innovation and bring positive change to rural and regional communities."



Mr Hannan encourages all rural women who have a great idea to put their hand up in 2019.



"There is the opportunity to join an Alumni of hundreds of previous Award recipients, many of whom are leaders in their industries, who continue to deliver solutions to tomorrow's challenges."



Applications for the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award are open now and close on Wednesday, 31 October 2018 at 11pm.



Apply now at www.agrifutures.com.au/rwa