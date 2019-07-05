APPLY NOW: 10 North Coast jobs available worth $85K+ a year

CASHED UP: Check out the high-paying jobs available across the North Coast.

CASHED UP: Check out the high-paying jobs available across the North Coast. AAP/JOEL CARRETT

THERE'S plenty of great employment opportunities available on the North Coast across a range of industries.

We've compiled a list of 10 jobs paying more than $85,000 a year below.

1. Operations manager - Harwood

Sunshine Sugar is an Australian-owned sugar milling and refining company operating three sugar mills and a refinery in the Northern Rivers of NSW.

They are after an operations manager for their Harwood site who will provide positive and professional leadership to the team while participating in the company's strategic management groups in delivering the plan for the business.

You can apply for the job here.

2. GP - Nambucca Heads

Global Medics are looking for a GP for a mixed billing practice in Nambucca Heads due to an increased patient demand.

The successful applicant will earn $150 an hour, with their yearly pay in the range of $250,000-$350,000.

You can apply for the job here.

3. Periodontist - Coffs Harbour

Maven Dental Group Coffs Harbour are chasing an experienced or graduate periodontist to join their team.

Applicants must have specialist registration with AHPRA/DCNZ to practise periodontics in Australia/New Zealand and have a proven ability to work effectively both in a team and autonomously.

You can apply for the job here.

4. General manager - Coffs Harbour

Hardwood Forests are the largest manager of commercial plantation and native forests in NSW and are chasing a general manager to help steer the ship.

The successful candidate will be commercially astute and able to manage a profitable business in a highly regulated operating environment and at times challenging market. A key focus area is the safety of staff and contractors who work in a dynamic risk setting.

You can apply for the job here.

5. Traffic manager - Grafton

Working as part of the Pacific Complete Traffic Team on the Pacific Highway upgrade, the successful applicant will support the planning and operation of traffic management activities on from Woolgoolga to Ballina.

Responsibilities include reviewing and supporting the implementation of traffic control plans, traffic staging and temporary works in accordance with relevant standards and project requirements.

You can apply for the job here.

6. Occupational therapist - Grafton

An allied health provider is seeking a full-time occupational therapist to join their team in the Clarence Valley.

Responsibilities include visiting community aged care and NDIS clients in their home and providing evidence-based treatment.

You can apply for the role here.

7. Ecologist - Coffs Harbour

Eco Logical Australia are after a new ecologist to join their Coffs Harbour office.

The company is one of Australia's leading ecological, environmental assessment and conservation planning consultancies.

The role involves flora and fauna assessments, proposal and report preparation, client liaison, and project and budget management.

You can apply for the job here.

8. Registrar - Coffs Harbour

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is after a deputy registrar of ships for the North Coast.

The main focus of the role is to fulfil statutory responsibilities for the maintenance of the Australian shipping registers and management of the shipping registration office.

You can apply for the role here.

9. Construction supervisor - Grafton

G. J. Gardner Homes requires a full-time construction supervisor to join their team.

Qualifications in construction management, or another building related field, will be a strong advantage.

You can apply for the job here.

10. Land services officer - Grafton

A NSW Government job with Local Land Services which will help secure the future of agriculture and the environment for the community.

The successful applicant will work autonomously to drive outcomes and ensure customer satisfaction while also acting as part of a larger team that helps guide management of private native forests across the state.

You can apply for the job here.