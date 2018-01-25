Approval for ambitious hospital in under 30 minutes

Part of the facade of the Albion Hotel will be incorporated into the design of the private hospital on the site.

IT TOOK less than 30 minutes for a NSW Government planning panel to approve the development application for the latest private hospital.

Yesterday, the Joint Regional Planning Panel met in the Grafton Council Chambers and approved the DA for the four-storey, two-stage development.

The panel included Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons and deputy mayor Jason Kingsley.

The panel chairman, Garry West, said the applicants had supplied extra information about overshadowing and parking issues, which had satisfied the panel the development could go ahead.

Mr West said the parking issues were ongoing in that area, but the new development should not be punished because existing entities like the Grafton Base Hospital and Grafton jail also contributed significantly to those issues.

"We were happy to see the applicants were investigating a pedestrian sanctuary for Arthur St," Mr West said. "The main thing is this is a good development for Grafton both for the services it will bring to the community and providing local jobs."

Mr West said yesterday's meeting was short because so much work had been completed in November.

"This was really a deferred meeting to allow the applicants to present information on the parking and overshadowing issues."

The hospital plans showed the nine-metre high building exceeded the Clarence Valley Council's Local Environment Plan and there were concerns neighbouring houses might be excessively shaded.

Mr West said the applicants had overcome the overshadowing concerns by showing the shade cast by a similar-sized building would have negligible difference to a building built within the council's height guidelines.

The new hospital, which is the brainchild of local orthopedic surgeon Dr Sam Martin, will service patients in the Clarence Valley who must travel to regional centres Lismore or Coffs Harbour to receive many specialist medical services.

The applicants, Mark Fowler from Health Project Services and Cat Tatam, from Planet Consulting, said the focus now switched to beginning stage one.

"We would hope work could begin on the site this year," Mr Fowler said. "We would be looking to finish stage one in 2019 and start on stage two by the end of 2019."

The JRPP was the approval body for the DA was because the proposed development had a capital investment value greater than $5 million and is a health services facility.

The plans show the first stage as a specialist medical centre providing seven specialist suites, amenities, staff rooms, access for vehicles and pedestrians, signage, car parking and landscaping.

Stage two is expected to include the private hospital, providing 30 beds, with a full surgical operating unit and support facilities, staff room, ancillary commercial and administration space.

Included in the first stage will be the restoration works of the Albion Hotel facade and changing the existing hotel into a medical centre.