Approval for golf club's latest 14-lot residential plan

CLARENCE Valley could have a "can-do” council if the comments of former mayor Richie Williamson are anything to go by.

At Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting, Cr Williamson said a profile of the new council was beginning to appear.

"The can-do councillors and the can-not councillors are starting to come to the fore,” he said.

Cr Williamson was speaking to his motion to allow a planning proposal for 14 residential lots on the former 10th and 11th holes of the Grafton District Golf Club course at South Grafton.

Earlier, the council had voted down a motion from the Greens' Cr Greg Clancy to refuse the planning proposal, which has been the subject of strenuous objections from nearby residents.

Cr Clancy agreed with the residents that the development was crowding out their open spaces.

"People bought there in the expectation the open space would not be crowded out,” he said.

"It's in the wrong place and should be refused.”

Cr Peter Ellem said it would be a sad way to end a 12-year saga to sell out the residents who lived opposite the development.

"In 2011 they thought they had a win with a DA approved for nine one acre (.4ha) lots,” he said.

Cr Ellem said the applicant had "pushed the envelope” with a new proposal for 16 lots, with lot sizes half the size of the original DA. He described as the compromises in the latest 14 lot plan as "window dressing”.

He also dismissed claims the club needed the extra lots for it to remain financially viable.

Cr Andrew Baker said many of the objections to the plan were distractions.

"It is already identified as residential land,” he said.

"Last time we were asked if they could come up with a better plan would we look favourably on it?

"They've done better than I expected.”

Cr Baker said it was not fair for residents to expect to keep their lifestyle for the rest of time.

Cr Karen Toms was just as blunt.

"Unfortunately in this life things change,” she said. "I will be making my decision on the merits of the application. Whether the residents were consulted is irrelevant to planning law.”

The vote was Crs Simmons, Baker, Williamson, Tom and Lysaughtfor. Crs Clancy, Ellem and Novak against.