Gary Powell, subcontracting to Clarence Valley Sheds works on a new shed near Junction Hill.
Gary Powell, subcontracting to Clarence Valley Sheds works on a new shed near Junction Hill.
APPROVED: Local businesses prosper in building boom

Caitlan Charles
21st May 2018 7:51 AM

APPROVED development applications have gone beyond the magic $100 million mark in the Clarence Valley this financial year.

The applications approved by Clarence Valley Council are worth $70,000 more than for the last financial year and are largely made up of smaller developments such as housing developments, pools, sheds and the like.

Greg Cole from Craftsman Homes Grafton said in the residential housing market, the industry has been very buoyant in the last few years.

"But (the market) is showing signs of slowing up, mainly dues to a lack of available affordable residential land for housing," he said.

Mr Cole said the smaller developments being approved can be attributed to many reasons.

"To quote a local long established real estate agent in Grafton who made the comment to me recently that his quietest year was 2012, my quietest year was 2013-2014," Mr Cole said.

"So after a trough there is generally a rise. The rise started but was accelerated with the news of the new Grafton bridge and that the highway work was coming soon and the last year and coming year are having a further hit from the new Grafton jail project.

"Besides the relatively recent major commercial works, people seem to have more confidence to move forward."

Mr Cole said Craftsman Homes Grafton, like any other local building company, has prospered from recent events.

"(It) has shown the confidence for the future in proceeding with the construction of their new office at 93 Victoria Street, Grafton."

