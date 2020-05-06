April achievers: Meet your latest sports award winners

April Grafton Shoppingworld senior Sportsperson of the month Matthew McGuren gestures after riding Queen of Kingston to victory at Ipswich in 2019. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

April Grafton Shoppingworld senior Sportsperson of the month Matthew McGuren gestures after riding Queen of Kingston to victory at Ipswich in 2019. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

SPORTS AWARDS :When you look back at the month of April it’s easy to think there wasn’t any sport on at all.

But for some of our talented athletes last month was as busy as ever and that is certainly the case for our Grafton Shoppingworld April Sportsperson of the Month winners.

Grafton jockey Matt McGuren and Yamba golfer Reilly Wunderlich made their mark last month with some impressive accolades going their way.

Senior award winner McGuren currently leads the unofficial Northern Rivers Racing Association Premiership tally by a clear margin and he just can’t stop winning.

Eight race wins and a further 13 top-three finishes for the month put him in pole position to take out the coveted award and his partner in crime, Murwillumbah trainer Matthew Dunn, has played a big part in his success.

Returning to the Clarence River Jockey Club for a third week in a row yesterday, it didn’t take long for them to strike again, combining in the second race of the seven-race meeting with Unimpeded, marking 40 race wins for McGuren this season.

McGuren also took the Allen Kehoe-trained Hanna From Havana to a hat-trick of wins across three meetings, an achievement few jockeys are able to accomplish.

Yamba's Reilly Wunderlich (centre) being presented the Northern Rivers District Golf Association Junior Championship trophy.

Junior award winner Wunderlich has also spent plenty of time on the grass, but instead he trades the whip for a set of golf clubs.

The teenage golf sensation was crowned Northern Rivers District Golf Association junior championship winner early in April, taking his handicap down to two and adding to an impressive trophy collection.

Wunderlich was pleased to get the award at a difficult time during the Covid-19 pandemic

“It’s nice to get some good news at the moment with all the negativity. It feels pretty special to get it,” Wunderlich said.

The golf star has been in the spotlight for his exploits before, but this is his first sportsperson of the month award.

But as the world slows down, Wunderlich has made sure he uses his time wisely as he continues to improve on his game.

“I’ve been getting out to the course as much as possible. There probably won’t be any competitions for a while but I’m looking forward to when I can compete again,” he said.

His mother Kerri Wunderlich was delighted to hear her son had won a second award in just over a month.

“It’s a great honour to have. Golf is probably not one of the mainstream sports so it’s great to see it getting some recognition,” Kerri said.