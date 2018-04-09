April Diary: Get creative this month
This month, let your creative juices flow with these workshops and events:
The stage is waiting for you! Come down to The Bean for open mic. Share a song, a poem, a joke or just come along and support the local talent.
When: Wednesday, April 11, 7pm
Where: The Naked Bean, South Grafton
Learning how to utilise waste fabric to create beautiful, functional pieces. All fabric and sewing machines provided.
When: Thursday, April 12, 10am
Where: Iluka Emporium, Iluka
Drop into the Our Healthy Clarence hub for a crafternoon session for all ages. Get your creative crafty inspiration flowing with all material provided.
When: Thursday, April 12, 3pm
Where: Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba
Drop into the Our Healthy Clarence hub for a crafternoon session for all ages. Get your creative crafty inspiration flowing with all material provided.
When: Thursday, April 12, 5pm
Where: Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba
Dilly Bags & Natural Dyes Workshop
This workshop will focus on traditional dilly bag weaving (twining) and natural dyes.
When: April 13 - 15
Where: Sherwood Creek Road, Glenreagh
Make this fabulous satchel bag with Christine Mitchell. The event is part of the Clarence Valley plunge Festival.
When: Saturday, April 14, 9:30am
Where: Sals Sewing, South Grafton
Learn basic watercolour techniques, how to add drama and visual interest and a strong design to hold the viewers' attention.
When: Saturday, April 14, 9:30am
Where: Cowper Art Gallery and Studio
Lighting and Sound Workshop Theatre
Develop your skills in lighting in sound with experienced NORPA theatre tutors.
When: Saturday, April 14, 10am
Where: Maclean Civic Hall
Get Inked - Exploring Screen Printing
This exciting workshop offers an opportunity to learn how to create film stencils and expose your photo stencil screens with sunlight. Explore the many options available to the artist for printing onto paper board and textiles.
When: Saturday, April 14, 10am
Where: Kingstudio, Maclean
Jewellery Making with Rosie Vesper
Learn the skills and techniques of painting beads and shells to create a unique jewellery piece to take home on the day.
When: Saturday, April 14, 10am
Where: Yamba Art Space
Join the team from Flowwrs by Bonie and Grafton Shoppingworld and learn the art of flower arranging this plunge Festival.
When: Saturday, April 14, 12:30pm
Where: Grafton Shopping World
Champagne Sunday - Meet the Artist
Come and enjoy the beautiful local art works and get the opportunity to talk with some of our amazing artists. Bookings preferred but not essential.
When: Saturday, April 15, 10am
Where: Coldstream Gallery, Ulmarra
Choose from nineteen five-day workshops led by professional tutors.
When: April 15 - 19
Where: Fay Boyds Fine Art School, Grafton
Some of Australia's finest artists in one combined exhibition with official preceding by Bill Dougherty OAM.
When: Wednesday, April 18, 10am
Where: Coldstream Gallery, Ulmarra
Come along and share your crafty passions, meet other local crafters and get inspiration from local stall holders and demonstrations.
When: Wednesday, April 18, 2pm
Where: Iluka Library
Develop skills in theatre lighting with trained NORPA tutor.
When: Saturday, April 21, 10am
Where: The Criterion Theatre, Grafton
Learn this ancient art that has been around for generations in cultures all over the world.
When: Sunday, April 22, 9:30am
Where: Cowper Art Gallery
You will be guided through the process in a hands-on workshop and create your very own resin artwork.
When: Sunday, April 22, 10am
Where: Island Collective, Yamba
Develop skills in theatre lighting with trained NORPA tutor.
When: Saturday, April 28, 10am
Where: The Criterion Theatre, Grafton
Shibori and dyeing with indigo with Kerrie Bowles
Learn how to create unique patterns on cloth with a range of Shibori techniques and dye them with indigo.
When: Saturday, April 28, 9:30am
Where: Cowper Art Gallery