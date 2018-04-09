April Diary: Get creative this month

This month, let your creative juices flow with these workshops and events:

Open Mic Night

The stage is waiting for you! Come down to The Bean for open mic. Share a song, a poem, a joke or just come along and support the local talent.

When: Wednesday, April 11, 7pm

Where: The Naked Bean, South Grafton

Rag Rug Making

Learning how to utilise waste fabric to create beautiful, functional pieces. All fabric and sewing machines provided.

When: Thursday, April 12, 10am

Where: Iluka Emporium, Iluka

Crafternoon at Yamba

Drop into the Our Healthy Clarence hub for a crafternoon session for all ages. Get your creative crafty inspiration flowing with all material provided.

When: Thursday, April 12, 3pm

Where: Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba

Stagecraft and Vocal Workshop

When: Thursday, April 12, 5pm

Where: Treelands Drive Community Centre, Yamba

Dilly Bags & Natural Dyes Workshop

This workshop will focus on traditional dilly bag weaving (twining) and natural dyes.

When: April 13 - 15

Where: Sherwood Creek Road, Glenreagh

Satchel Bag Workshop

Make this fabulous satchel bag with Christine Mitchell. The event is part of the Clarence Valley plunge Festival.

When: Saturday, April 14, 9:30am

Where: Sals Sewing, South Grafton

Watercolour Workshop

Learn basic watercolour techniques, how to add drama and visual interest and a strong design to hold the viewers' attention.

When: Saturday, April 14, 9:30am

Where: Cowper Art Gallery and Studio

Lighting and Sound Workshop Theatre

Develop your skills in lighting in sound with experienced NORPA theatre tutors.

When: Saturday, April 14, 10am

Where: Maclean Civic Hall

Get Inked - Exploring Screen Printing

This exciting workshop offers an opportunity to learn how to create film stencils and expose your photo stencil screens with sunlight. Explore the many options available to the artist for printing onto paper board and textiles.

When: Saturday, April 14, 10am

Where: Kingstudio, Maclean

Jewellery Making with Rosie Vesper

Learn the skills and techniques of painting beads and shells to create a unique jewellery piece to take home on the day.

When: Saturday, April 14, 10am

Where: Yamba Art Space

Flower Arranging Workshops

Join the team from Flowwrs by Bonie and Grafton Shoppingworld and learn the art of flower arranging this plunge Festival.

When: Saturday, April 14, 12:30pm

Where: Grafton Shopping World

Champagne Sunday - Meet the Artist

Come and enjoy the beautiful local art works and get the opportunity to talk with some of our amazing artists. Bookings preferred but not essential.

When: Saturday, April 15, 10am

Where: Coldstream Gallery, Ulmarra

Visual Art Workshops

Choose from nineteen five-day workshops led by professional tutors.

When: April 15 - 19

Where: Fay Boyds Fine Art School, Grafton

Tutors Exhibition

Some of Australia's finest artists in one combined exhibition with official preceding by Bill Dougherty OAM.

When: Wednesday, April 18, 10am

Where: Coldstream Gallery, Ulmarra

Iluka Craft Fair

Come along and share your crafty passions, meet other local crafters and get inspiration from local stall holders and demonstrations.

When: Wednesday, April 18, 2pm

Where: Iluka Library

Sound Workshop

Develop skills in theatre lighting with trained NORPA tutor.

When: Saturday, April 21, 10am

Where: The Criterion Theatre, Grafton

Make your own String Bag

Learn this ancient art that has been around for generations in cultures all over the world.

When: Sunday, April 22, 9:30am

Where: Cowper Art Gallery

Resin Art Workshop

You will be guided through the process in a hands-on workshop and create your very own resin artwork.

When: Sunday, April 22, 10am

Where: Island Collective, Yamba

Lighting Workshop

Develop skills in theatre lighting with trained NORPA tutor.

When: Saturday, April 28, 10am

Where: The Criterion Theatre, Grafton

Shibori and dyeing with indigo with Kerrie Bowles

Learn how to create unique patterns on cloth with a range of Shibori techniques and dye them with indigo.

When: Saturday, April 28, 9:30am

Where: Cowper Art Gallery