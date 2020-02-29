Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A combination of a caravan and a boat, the Aquatic RV has taken over the Clarence River.
A combination of a caravan and a boat, the Aquatic RV has taken over the Clarence River.
News

Aquatic RV adventurers take to the mighty Clarence

Kathryn Lewis
, Kathryn.Lewis@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Feb 2020 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT do you get when you cross a caravan with a boat? An adventure akin to Bourke to Wills according to one dedicated ‘Aquatic RV’ owner.

Tony Lochead first encountered the hybrid vehicle when he drove past it on the highway, and since being awed by it the Tweed Heads resident has travelled the waterways of Australia, this week exploring the mighty Clarence.

HYBRIDS: Caraboats and Boatahomes sit in the water at Yamba as a convoy make their way up the mighty Clarence.
HYBRIDS: Caraboats and Boatahomes sit in the water at Yamba as a convoy make their way up the mighty Clarence.

“They are designed for inland waterways,” Mr Lochead said.

The vehicles from brands Caraboat and Boatahome can be towed by a car in the same way a motor home can, but transition to a boat to be enjoy time on the water.

A combination of a caravan and a boat, the Aquatic RV has taken over the Clarence River.
A combination of a caravan and a boat, the Aquatic RV has taken over the Clarence River.

“It’s like following Bourke and Wills, you have to work out where your food is, and most importantly work out where the good wine spots are.”

Mr Lochead and around 9 other ‘Aquatic RV’ owners have taken to the Clarence this week.

Starting in Iluka last week, the group have stopped over at Yamba’s Whiting Beach before meandering up to Maclean and Lawrence over the weekend and into Grafton via Susan Island.

Mr Lochead said it had been a beautiful trip and the group had enjoyed a few social nights with the friendly Lower Clarence community.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Skinner street humming with local fare

        premium_icon Skinner street humming with local fare

        News Array of options leaves shoppers with a real choice

        New shop a natural place for wellness

        premium_icon New shop a natural place for wellness

        News Local producers provide the products in Skinner St store

        Coutts’ hall set to swing on Sunday

        premium_icon Coutts’ hall set to swing on Sunday

        Entertainment Grace and Hugh bring a piano and good vibes to country village this weekend

        Ban on helium-filled balloons comes into force

        premium_icon Ban on helium-filled balloons comes into force

        News Clarence Valley councillors bring helium-filled balloon issue back to earth.