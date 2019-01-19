Menu
Clarence River over-40s batsman Noel O'Connell.
Cricket

Arch-rivals take to pitch in veterans affair

Matthew Elkerton
by
19th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
CRICKET: He single-handedly won the Neil Frame Shield for Clarence River three years ago, but middle-order batsman Noel O'Connell said he feels no pressure as the competition kicks off for the season at Harwood Oval tomorrow.

O'Connell will once again be part of the Clarence River side as it aims up against local rivals Lower Clarence in the opening round fixture.

The Clarence side is defending champion of the Neil Frame Shield, which went missing several years ago, after last year's tournament was judged a non-event due to several washed-out fixtures.

"I am pretty excited to get back into Over-40s, it is a bit more of a social competition but we still like to win,” O'Connell said.

"All the clashes are good but I guess we like facing Lower Clarence and arch-rivals Coffs Harbour the most.”

O'Connell has been a mainstay of the Coutts Crossing Premier League middle-order this season and while he has been in the runs, including a hard-fought 33 against the Brothers attack in Round 5, the veteran admits he has yet to hit his best.

"I am definitely not in form, but we will just have to try our best,” he said.

It will be a bit of a new-look Clarence River outfit with several regular faces unavailable for the clash.

"There is a few blokes who could get a run in the side, (Rick) Goughy could be in there after he scored 90-odd the other day,” he said.

The clash between Clarence River and Lower Clarence will start at Harwood Oval tomorrow at 10am while Coffs Harbour and Nambucca Valley will meet at Phillip Hughes Oval.

Grafton Daily Examiner

