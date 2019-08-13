Archer laughs off Langer’s Ashes doubts

England is set to unleash Jofra Archer the Lord's Test - and the emerging pace sensation has given an insight into his unbridled confidence, telling Justin Langer he's 'got another thing coming' after being informed of Australia's plans to combat the young star.

England have called on the 24-year-old to make his Test debut as a replacement for injured pace spearhead Jimmy Anderson as they look to level the series at 1-all, though Archer preached caution about his potential as a miracle worker.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

Jofra Archer of England bowls during a nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Archer helped inspire England to a historic World Cup triumph, successfully navigating the Super Over with nerves of steel, and is one of the most exciting prospects in world cricket

The Ashes, however, are a different beast and Langer hinted that Archer, who has hardly played county cricket in the past 12 months as he battled injury, might struggle with the post-World Cup transition.

But Archer was having none of it, immediately hitting back in his own laidback style while declaring red-ball cricket is his preferred format.

LISTEN UP: Lord's Test preview with Peter Lalor

The Australian's chief cricket writer calls in from London with all the latest on Australia's bid to go 2-0 up in the series.

Stream above now or search 'Cricket Unfiltered' on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from, and subscribe today to never miss an episode!

"I'm probably more ready than I've ever been," he said on Monday.

"I've bowled 50 overs in one game already for Sussex and I'm usually the one bowling the most overs anyway. I think Justin Langer has another thing coming."

Langer pointed to Archer's lack of red-ball cricket as a reason for optimism in the Australian dressing room, despite the right-armer adding an express pace option to England's versatile attack.

"I'm really curious about how Archer is going to go - he's played one red-ball game in 11 months," Langer said.

"He's a very skilled bowler and a great athlete.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer of England during a nets session. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"But Test cricket is very different to white ball cricket. Like we've talked about a long time, we've got to keep wearing them down, and get him back into his second or third and fourth spells.

"Just curious how he's going to go like you are with all fast bowlers. But he's a very talented cricketer. It will be interesting to see how he goes."

Archer missed out on selection in the first Test defeat at Edgbaston as selectors opted to take a cautious approach in his comeback from a side strain injury.

Jofra Archer took six wickets and scored a century for Sussex to prove his Ashes credentials. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But he proved his fitness in a fearsome display for Sussex second XI against Gloucestershire, taking six wickets and plundering a century to convince selectors he was ready to rumble in cricket's fiercest cauldron.

"What I would say is don't expect any miracles firstly," Archer said to England's hopeful fans.

"Hopefully I'm going to make my debut sooner rather than later and I'll come in and do what I can.

"I can't work miracles - I'll try to but I don't think that's how it might pan out."