Archibald artist gives Grafton bridge new paint job

Part of the mural created by national artists Blak Douglas and Jason Wing under the Grafton bridge

The space between the new and old Grafton bridges on the north side of the Clarence River continues to transform into a new public area and art space.



In the lead up to the reopening of the Grafton Regional Gallery after extensive renovations during 2020, the gallery secured two nationally recognised artists to create a mural in the Greaves St underpass of the new Grafton Bridge.

The first artist, Blak Douglas, was a finalist in the 2020 Archibald Prize and winner of the Kilgour Prize in 2019 and has exhibited widely in Australia.

The work of the second artist, Jason Wing, is held in the National Gallery of Australia collection, and he has worked extensively for local government and the private sector with public art in NSW.

The pair combined with local artists Kade Valja and Maddie Gibbs to create the large scale mural.

The Grafton Regional Gallery has combined with Clarence Valley Council, Transport for NSW and Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) to bring the installation in the Grafton Bridges precinct to life.



“We are keen to support public art in the area as well as contribute to the precinct with meaningful artworks on behalf of the regional gallery,” gallery director Niomi Sands said.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis looks over the new Grafton bridge mural with artist Jason Wing, Grafton Regional Gallery director Niomi Sands, local artist Kade Valja and artist Jason Wing.

The contemporary artists finished their mural this week and more artworks by local and visiting artists will be installed in the precinct over the coming months.

This mural is part of the Building Bridges project, proudly funded by the NSW Government through the Stronger Country Communities fund.