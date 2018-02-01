Archibald Prize artworks arrive

FINISHED UNPACKING: Lucy Culliton's portrait of Steve Peters was one of 51 artworks hung at Grafton Regional Gallery yesterday in readiness for the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour's official opening on Friday.

FINISHED UNPACKING: Lucy Culliton's portrait of Steve Peters was one of 51 artworks hung at Grafton Regional Gallery yesterday in readiness for the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour's official opening on Friday. Ebony Stansfield

THE latest collection from Australia's most famous art prize has arrived in Grafton.

A total of 51 portraits were delivered to Grafton Regional Gallery yesterday as part of the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour.

The exhibition is open to the public from 10am on Saturday and will be on display until 4pm on Sunday, March 18.

It is a ticketed exhibition costing $10 a head or $5 for Friends of the Gallery and ANZ customers, gold coin for school students and free for pre-schoolers. Tickets allow people to view the Archibald as many times as they like using the one ticket.

There are new gallery opening hours to cater for the presentation of the Archibald Prize 2017 Regional Tour.

The gallery will be open 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm Sunday and open late to 7pm on Fridays.

The regional tour is an Art Gallery of New South Wales touring exhibition.

The official opening will be held at the gallery from 5pm on Friday night, with limited tickets still available. The gala evening includes finger food, live music and bar with artist Paul Newton and arts patron Rupert Myer, AM, as special guests. Email or phone Grafton Regional Gallery 6642 3177 to book.