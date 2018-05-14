Architects turn heads with cutting-edge designs

A RESIDENTIAL home that connects to the ground and opens to the bush, ocean, stars and sky.

A church that is open to the community as well as the environment. A nature-based tourism, conservation and education centre.

Sunshine Coast architects remain at the cutting edge as evidenced by nominations for the 2018 Queensland Architecture Awards to be announced next month.

Their ability to understand the Sunshine Coast landscape when designing buildings has been recognised over four decades at both state and national levels.

This Sunshine Coast identity of our buildings comes through in everything, right from start of construction.

It's not a Sunshine Coast style.

A style happens when you get a number of things right and other people follow you.

What the Sunshine Coast is developing is an architectural heritage.

One that started in the 1980s and 90s, with architects such as Gabriel Poole, John Mainwaring, Lindsay and Kerry Clare.

They took the beach shack and built a whole architectural style out of it by adapting it to the landscape and the environment.

That heritage is seen in this year's nominations, with blends of texture including rammed earth, timber, glass and steel.

Tinbeerwah House by Teeland Architects is a family house in the Noosa hinterland that connects to the ground and opens to the bush, ocean, stars and sky.

The house is designed as an operable glass pavilion that is wrapped in sliding hardwood screens, so the owners can control the light, breezes, privacy and views.

Meanwhile simplicity resonates throughout the design at Avonlea in Eumundi by Robinson Architects.

With a material palette of rammed earth, steel and glass, the house is linear in plan and orientated north, framing the spectacular view of Cooroy Mountain.

Avonlea, Eumundi. Nic Granleese

V House, Mooloolah Island Scott Burrows

The V House on Mooloolah Island by Shaun Lockyer Architects features a private, landscaped, north-east courtyard that forms the catalyst of the house that sits proudly on the edge of the Sunshine Coast's Mooloolah River.

The 'V' refers to the floor plan which hugs the boundaries of the property allowing for a transparent living pavilion that physically and visually connects the courtyard to the water beyond.

Kailani Beach Houses, Sunrise Beach Andrew Bock

Kailani Beach Houses at Sunrise Beach by Andrew Bock is nominated for Multiple Housing.

A pair of contemporary fibro beach shacks close to the beach have been carefully sited.

The simple houses balance the needs of climatic orientation, vehicle access, maximizing views, setbacks and landscaping. Expressing their beachy origins and providing a simple and comfortable getaway.

In the public architecture section, Stella Maris Catholic Church, Maroochydore, by Deicke Richards sits within a new "care community".

Stella Maris Catholic Church, Maroochydore. Cathy Schusler

A master plan for parish land involved the architectural team from the start and led to the development of the church and co-located aged care.

Inside, bespoke furniture, pendant lights, screens and marble sanctuary items are set against a reserved palette of polished concrete, ply and timber.

Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve, Maleny Scott Burrows

Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve Rainforest Discovery Centre at Maleny by Guymer Bailey Architects elevates nature-based tourism, conservation and education for the region.

Nominated also for sustainable architecture, the centre is nestled on the edge of the reserve's subtropical rainforest and overlooks exceptional Glasshouse Mountain views. It edifies visitors about the reserve's remnant rainforest, a living museum of diverse flora and fauna including even endangered species.

The project was conceived through extensive community consultation and collaboration, delivered with the utmost respect to the site's Indigenous and European history and environmental setting.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on the Gold Coast on June 8.

NOMINATIONS

Public Architecture

Stella Maris Catholic Church, Maroochydore, Deicke Richards;

Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve, Maleny, Guymer Bailey Architects.

Urban Design

Beerwah Tower Green, Bark Design Architects.

Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Avonlea, Eumundi, Robinson Architects;

Tinbeerwah House, Teeland Architects;

V House, Minyama, Shaun Lockyer Architects.

Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing

Kailani Beach Houses, Sunrise Beach, Andrew Bock Architecture.

Sustainable Architecture

Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve, Maleny, Guymer Bailey Architects.