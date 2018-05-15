Are funding requests the first sign of upcoming election?

ELECTION SWEETENERS: The Maclean Performing Arts Centre and library concept plan (top), the Maclean Boardwalk (bottom left) and Yamba Surf Pool (bottom right), which were put forward as priority projects for Federal Government funding by Clarence Valley Council.

THERE have been no official announcements made, but the first signs may be appearing of a looming federal election.

In a report to this week's council meeting, general manager Ashley Lindsay said both the Member for Page Kevin Hogan and the Federal Opposition shadow minister for local government have requested council to submit a list of priority projects that could be considered for funding.

The background to the report states that many political commentators are now speculating that a Federal election will be called before the end of 2018.

That report lists 18 projects that council could submit for Federal Government funding.

The list includes two $10million projects - the upgrading of Yamba Road roundabouts and the upgrade of the Grafton Pool.

Also on the list is the $9.5million project to upgrade the unsealed sections of Clarence Way and the $8.5 million project to create the long-awaited Maclean Performing Arts Centre.

Both Maclean and Grafton Waterfront Precincts are on the list, as well as the replacement of the Yamba Rock Pool, costed at $8 million.

The report notes that the list was prepared in consultation with the council executive team and discussed informally at a councillor workshop on May 1.

This follows council's recent decision to submit a range of projects for funding under Round 2 of the NSW Government's Stronger Community Program.

Projects in that submission included the redevelopment of Ellem Oval, Stage 2 of Rushforth Park, Stage 2 of Yamba Sports Complex and money for the Port of Yamba and Maclean Historical Society.

Under Round 1 of the Stronger Community Program, council received funding from the state government for the Iluka Bike Path, upgrades to Yamba Sports Complex, upgrades to Rushforth Park and the Jacaranda Park redevelopment.