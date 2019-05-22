Menu
Money and bills crop.
Council News

Are our councillors due for a payrise?

22nd May 2019 1:00 AM
COUNCILLORS will not receive an annual pay rise if a recommendation to next week's full council meeting is passed.

At yesterday's corporate governance and works committee meeting, councillor Jason Kingsley moved against the officer's recommendation to increase councillors' pay by 2.5per cent as of July 1 this year.

The officer instead moved that the status quo be maintained, which pays all councillors $17,490, the mayor an extra $35,225 and the deputy mayor an extra $2935.

The deputy mayor's allowance is deducted from the total of the mayor's allowance at four out of 52.

The council has resolved not to increase the fees paid to councillors beyond what was paid in 2013-14.

The cost for the officer's recommendation of 2.5per cent would be an extra $4965.

