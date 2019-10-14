Menu
Rappville rail bridge, buckled by fire.
Are our trains back on track after fires?

Adam Hourigan
14th Oct 2019 5:45 PM
FOLLOWING the horrendous bushfires that affected the Rappville area, extensive damage to the Sydney to Brisbane rail-line caused the services to cease over the past week.

Australian Rail Track Corporation are now reporting that initial track repairs on the North Coast line have been completed, allowing the track to be returned to use.

Teams have worked continuously to ensure the track was reopened as soon and as safely as possible, repairing damage to the track including 384 transoms over the six bridges affected by the fires, installing ten turnout bearers, and testing and verifying track circuits and level crossing circuits to ensure they were operating safely.

Repairs on train tracks near Rappville.
According to a spokesman, ARTC staff and contractors were engaged from right across the country to ensure the network was back up and running as soon as possible.

"It was a an enormous effort from the 71 workers who put in a total of 3850 hours contributing to the safe return of the network,” he said.

"The materials to complete the temporary repairs came from all over Australia including Melbourne, Sydney and Grafton. The materials were ordered on Wednesday and started arriving on site Thursday morning which is an incredible effort considering the distance travelled.”

Trains are currently running at reduced speeds through the Rappville area. While ARTC's focus was to re-open the track safely, there will be further works required in coming days and weeks to ensure a return to normal operations.

"We'd like to thank our customers and members of the community for their patience while the repair works are underway,” the spokesperson said. "We'd also like to acknowledge the NSW RFS, emergency services and wider agencies for their work and support and the great efforts by the contractors and ARTC teams on the ground.”

