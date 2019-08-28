Menu
XPT at Casino train station.
XPT at Casino train station. Susanna Freymark
Rural

Are sleeper carriages on trains a thing of the past?

Aisling Brennan
by
28th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
THE romance of booking overnight sleeper carriages on the train from Casino to Sydney is coming to an end, as a new fleet arrives.

A new regional rail fleet will be leaving Casino train station from 2023 to replace existing XPT, XPLORER and Endeavour trains.

"The new fleet will include comfortable directional seating, open-style buffet areas, overhead luggage storage, electronic device charging points and train tables suitable for laptops," a Transport For NSW spokesperson said.

"We're including seats that are wider and that will recline, which are more suited to the needs of long distance travel."

The spokesperson said the decision to remove the traditional sleeper carriages was to better service customer expectation.

"Customer research showed greater demand for improved first class facilities rather than sleeper carriages and we are delivering a new fleet which responds to this feedback," the spokesperson said.

"Our new Premium Class will also offer considerable improvements over the current First Class.

"It will see a shift from current two-plus-two seating to a two-plus one seating configuration that allows for significantly wider, more spacious seating."

