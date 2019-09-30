Are the burgers better at the Village Green?

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - FINALIST: A burger from the menu of the Village Green Hotel, which has been named as a finalist in the Best Burger category of the AHA NSW Awards of Excellence.

FINALIST: A burger from the menu of the Village Green Hotel, which has been named as a finalist in the Best Burger category of the AHA NSW Awards of Excellence. Village Green Hotel

THE Village Green Hotel's burgers have received state kudos when it was named in the top 11 hotel finalists for the Best Burger category of the 2019 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence.

AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said the Best Burger category was one of the most hotly contested with dozens of nominations received.

"The competition between pubs is hot and the burgers keep getting better,” he said.

"It definitely was a tough challenge for our independent judges to narrow it down to 11 finalists. Today pub chefs right across NSW are constantly mixing up their range and being creative with their burgers - long gone are the days of just a piece of meat, lettuce and tomato between two buns.

"There's no doubt the burger is one of the most popular items on any pub's menu - and definitely one of the most Instagrammed.”

Grafton's Village Green Hotel has also been named a finalist in the Best Retail Liquor Outlet and Best Regional Casual Dining (Northern) category, while the Jacaranda Hotel has received a nod in the Best Cheap Eat Meal category.

Jacaranda Hotel chef Nerida Cotten has also been named a finalist in the Regional Chef of the Year category.

"I want to congratulate all finalists and wish them all the best on the night,” Mr Whelan said.

The awards will be announced at a gala event at The Star Event Centre on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.