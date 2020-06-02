Are we ready for the tourist influx?

MyClarenceValley posted this photo of Diggers Camp to its social media platforms. Clarence Valley Council's division to promote tourism in the region has 10,000 followers on 18,000 on Facebook. Photo: @traineemama

THE Clarence Valley tourism industry has held its breath for the past 70 days as COVID-19 restrictions made earning an income next to impossible.

Now, those who haven’t turned completely blue in the face, will start breathing into the local economy once again.

While it will take some getting used to seeing hordes of tourists - and the inevitable ‘crowd’ - again, let’s hope we’re not too far away to be in the sights of the Sydney escapists this weekend, and that accommodations are full, our sights are enjoyed to the maximum, and bookings of 10 are aplenty as venues stock up their maximum 50 guests.

Let’s also hope the newly minted Pacific Highway, which shaves 15 minutes off the trip through the valley, may entice a few to venture that little further up the coast.

Some locals will surely be forgiven for feeling just a little trepidation that the widespread travel will let the coronavirus cat out of the bag, sending us back to square one - and it will be through no fault of our own vigilant population.