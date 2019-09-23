Are you a woman aged between 50-74?

IF YOU are a woman between the ages of 50 and 74 it's time for a mammogram says Jane Walsh, North Coast director of Breast Screen NSW.

The breast screen mobile unit has parked up next to Market Square in Grafton and Ms Walsh said it was important women over 50 made an appointment for a mammogram every two years.

"One in 8 women will develop a breast cancer in their lifetime and still, having a mammogram every two years is the best way of picking up a cancer when it is really small,” she said.

"It is available (free) to any female over forty, but the higher risk age group is 50 - 74 so that's why we really encourage those women in that age group to come and participate in the program and come back within two years.

Ms Walsh said they always had a good response from the majority of women in the community but noted there was still about "30 to 40 per percent” of women that should be coming were not.

"What we would like to do is take the opportunity especially in October which is breast cancer awareness month to encourage the women that are not coming to come,” she said.

The mobile breast screening van would be in Grafton up until early December and Ms Walsh suggested if some women were apprehensive about coming along they might like to book an appointment with a friend.

"If they are bit nervous about the whole thing or worried about the results if they come together with one or two friends... they can make it a supportive appointment.

"We all like to have some support. So friends can get together and book an appointment back to back.”

Ms Walsh said the one of the most important aspects of having a mammogram was that cancer could be picked up early which meant interventions were often not as extensive.

"If a cancer is detected when it is really small then in terms of treatment she is less likely to need extensive treatment for the cancer,” she said.

"Obviously that is a benefit because if you need extensive treatment then that impacts on your quality of life.”

Appointments can be made by ringing 13 20 50 or by visiting breastscreen.nsw.gov.au