Are you interested in upgrading Grafton Aquatic Centre?

An open tender has been released by Clarence Valley Council for the upgrade of the Grafton Aquatic Centre.

According to the documents, this $11.9m upgrade is expected to see a complete makeover of the Grafton pool facilities.

This will include the construction of a new indoor warm water pool, a 25m pool with walk in ramp access, dive pool, water slides and splash pad.

An adult change facility, picnic tables, seating, pathways and a more accessible car park or drop-off solution is also part of Clarence Valley Council’s ‘must have’ inclusions as part of the project.

Interestingly, CVC’s wishlist for additional items includes Wi-Fi, a cafe and passive recreation facilities to support activities like yoga, an outdoor fitness circuit or outdoor ping pong table.

The draft Grafton Aquatic Centre concept master plan.

With patronage numbers steadily declining in recent years, it’s hoped that a contemporary new aquatic centre will entice more visitors back.

The consultant awarded the tender will be upgrading a site located within the Grafton Heritage Conservation Area and more than 50 years old, albeit with multiple minor works over the years.

“It is representative of pools built in the mid 1950s during the period of 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne when there was a push to develop Olympic standard pools throughout Australia,” the documents state.

“In addition this pool was originally a Memorial Pool in memory of 13 Grafton Cub Scouts who drowned when a punt capsized in the Clarence River.”

Submissions for the tender close on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3pm.