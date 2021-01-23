ARE YOU READY? Big day planned for Kmart Hub opening

Nothing makes shoppers quiver with excitement more than the mention of Kmart. Five letters turn a simple trip to the shops to a redecoration of the household with items you didn’t dream exist.

So it is with bated breath that the shoppers of Yamba are waiting the opening of the smaller version K Hub, in the old Target Country store in Yamba Fair this Thursday.

From 8am, the doors will open, and other shops in the fair are getting together to offer a big day of savings.

On offer is:

Discount tables from only $5 at TK Design Embroidery

Huge footwear sale at Kanes Sports, with up to 50% off!

The Reject Shop clearance items from just $1!

50% off body contouring at Amie Rose Beauty

Buy one small coffee, get one FREE from Bowens Deli

Discount table from $10 at Priceline

Hair products from only $15 at Pure Hair Yamba

News Xpress Yamba discount tables, starting from just $10!

There’s also loads of family fun with free fairy Floss and prizes to win.

“We‘re giving the store a ’light touch’ make over for now, so that we’re not inconveniencing the community with a long store closure,” retail director of Kmart Australia and New Zealand John Gualtieri said.

“We want our customers to have easy access to the items they need … which is why we‘re focusing on speed to market. But we have big plans to evolve the look and feel of this store over time.

“For now, we‘ve taken our most popular Kmart products across kids, home and clothing; and brought them to life in a new way. A collection inspired for a smaller format store, with bigger convenience in mind.”





