Are you ready for a wet weekend?
IT’S going to be a wet weekend according to the Bureau of Meteorology. But given last year’s unusually dry season, few will be complaining.
Across most of the Clarence Valley region there will be a 100% chance of rain with
Grafton, Coutts Crossing, Copmanhurst right through to Banyabba sees a 100% chance of rain with 15-25mm of rain expected for Saturday and 10-30mm for Sunday in areas like Grafton, Coutts Crossing, Copmanhurst, right through to Banyabba. Things will ease up slightly by Monday with up to 5mm of rain.
Along the coast residents at Yamba, Minnie Water for instance and can expect to see 25-35mm on Saturday and 15-35mm on Sunday. Maclean will also experience similar numbers.
Over in Iluka and Brooms Head however, things will be extra damp with up to 70mm expected on Saturday.
If you’re hoping for some dry days, you’ll need to wait until Wednesday at the earliest. Until then, let’s enjoy the downpour.
SATURDAY PREDICTED RAINFALL
Grafton 10-25mm
South Grafton 10-25mm
Alumy Creek 15-25mm
Angourie 25-35mm
Banyabba 15-24mm
Baryulgil 15-20mm
Billys Creek 6-25mm
Brooms Head 40-70mm *Highest*
Calliope 15-30mm
Carrs Creek 15-25mm
Carrs Island 10-20mm
Chatsworth 25-45mm
Clouds Creek 6-10mm
Coaldale 15-25mm
Coldstream 20-35mm
Copmanhurst 15-25mm
Coutts Crossing 15-30mm
Cowper 15-30mm
Diggers Camp 30-50mm
Dundurrabin 6-10mm
Eatonsville 10-20mm
Gilletts Ridge 20-35mm
Glenreagh 15-25mm
Great Marlow 15-25mm
Gulmarrad 25-45mm
Gurranang 15-30mm
Harwood 25-45mm
Iluka 40-70mm *Highest*
Junction Hill 15-25mm
Koolkhan 15-25mm
Kungala 15-20mm
Lanitza 10-20mm
Lawrence 20-35mm
Maclean 20-40mm
Minnie Water 30-50mm
Mororo 20-35mm
Mountain View 15-25mm
Nymboida 8-10mm
Palmers Channel 25-45mm
Palmers Island 35-60mm
Punchbowl 15-25mm
Rushforth 10-20mm
Sandon 35-60mm
Seelands 15-25mm
Shark Creek 30-50mm
South Arm 20-40mm
Southampton 10-20mm
Southgate 15-25mm
Stockyard Creek 15-25mm
Swan Creek 15-25mm
Townsend 25-45mm
Trenayr 15-25mm
Tucabia 20-35mm
Tullymorgan 20-35mm
Tyndale 20-40mm
Tyringham 6-10mm
Ulmarra 15-25mm
Waterview 10-20mm
Waterview Heights 10-20mm
Wooloweyah 25-35mm
Wooli 25-50mm
Woombah 30-50mm
Yamba 25-35mm
SUNDAY PREDICTED RAINFALL
Grafton 10-30mm
South Grafton 10-30mm
Alumy Creek 10-30mm
Angourie 15-35mm
Banyabba 10-30mm
Baryulgil 6-15mm
Billys Creek 10-25mm
Brooms Head 15-35mm *Highest*
Calliope 10-30mm
Carrs Creek 3-4mm
Carrs Island 2-4mm
Chatsworth 4-6mm
Clouds Creek 5-6mm
Coaldale 2-3mm
Coldstream 4-6mm
Copmanhurst 2-3mm
Coutts Crossing 10-35mm *Highest*
Cowper 3-5mm
Diggers Camp 10-15mm
Dundurrabin 5-8mm
Eatonsville 2-3mm
Gilletts Ridge 4-6mm
Glenreagh 15-20mm
Great Marlow 3-4mm
Gulmarrad 5-8mm
Gurranang 3-4mm
Harwood 5-8mm
Iluka 6-8mm
Junction Hill 3-4mm
Koolkhan 2-4mm
Kungala 8-15mm
Lanitza 6-10mm
Lawrence 4-6mm
Maclean 4-6mm
Minnie Water 10-15mm
Mororo 3-5mm
Mountain View 2-4mm
Nymboida 3-5mm
Palmers Channel 5-8mm
Palmers Island 5-8mm
Punchbowl 2-3mm
Rushforth 3-4mm
Sandon 8-15mm
Seelands 2-4mm
Shark Creek 6-8mm
South Arm 4-6mm
Southampton 2-4mm
Southgate 3-4mm
Stockyard Creek 2-3mm
Swan Creek 3-4mm
Townsend 5-8mm
Trenayr 2-4mm
Tucabia 4-6mm
Tullymorgan 3-5mm
Tyndale 4-6mm
Tyringham 5-8mm
Ulmarra 3-4mm
Waterview 2-4mm
Waterview Heights 2-4mm
Wooloweyah 15-35mm *Highest*
Wooli 10-15mm
Woombah 5-8mm
Yamba 15-35mm