Are you ready for a wet weekend?

The Clarence Valley is sure to welcome this latest downpour.

IT’S going to be a wet weekend according to the Bureau of Meteorology. But given last year’s unusually dry season, few will be complaining.

Across most of the Clarence Valley region there will be a 100% chance of rain with

Grafton, Coutts Crossing, Copmanhurst right through to Banyabba sees a 100% chance of rain with 15-25mm of rain expected for Saturday and 10-30mm for Sunday in areas like Grafton, Coutts Crossing, Copmanhurst, right through to Banyabba. Things will ease up slightly by Monday with up to 5mm of rain.

Along the coast residents at Yamba, Minnie Water for instance and can expect to see 25-35mm on Saturday and 15-35mm on Sunday. Maclean will also experience similar numbers.

Over in Iluka and Brooms Head however, things will be extra damp with up to 70mm expected on Saturday.

If you’re hoping for some dry days, you’ll need to wait until Wednesday at the earliest. Until then, let’s enjoy the downpour.

SATURDAY PREDICTED RAINFALL

Grafton 10-25mm

South Grafton 10-25mm

Alumy Creek 15-25mm

Angourie 25-35mm

Banyabba 15-24mm

Baryulgil 15-20mm

Billys Creek 6-25mm

Brooms Head 40-70mm *Highest*

Calliope 15-30mm

Carrs Creek 15-25mm

Carrs Island 10-20mm

Chatsworth 25-45mm

Clouds Creek 6-10mm

Coaldale 15-25mm

Coldstream 20-35mm

Copmanhurst 15-25mm

Coutts Crossing 15-30mm

Cowper 15-30mm

Diggers Camp 30-50mm

Dundurrabin 6-10mm

Eatonsville 10-20mm

Gilletts Ridge 20-35mm

Glenreagh 15-25mm

Great Marlow 15-25mm

Gulmarrad 25-45mm

Gurranang 15-30mm

Harwood 25-45mm

Iluka 40-70mm *Highest*

Junction Hill 15-25mm

Koolkhan 15-25mm

Kungala 15-20mm

Lanitza 10-20mm

Lawrence 20-35mm

Maclean 20-40mm

Minnie Water 30-50mm

Mororo 20-35mm

Mountain View 15-25mm

Nymboida 8-10mm

Palmers Channel 25-45mm

Palmers Island 35-60mm

Punchbowl 15-25mm

Rushforth 10-20mm

Sandon 35-60mm

Seelands 15-25mm

Shark Creek 30-50mm

South Arm 20-40mm

Southampton 10-20mm

Southgate 15-25mm

Stockyard Creek 15-25mm

Swan Creek 15-25mm

Townsend 25-45mm

Trenayr 15-25mm

Tucabia 20-35mm

Tullymorgan 20-35mm

Tyndale 20-40mm

Tyringham 6-10mm

Ulmarra 15-25mm

Waterview 10-20mm

Waterview Heights 10-20mm

Wooloweyah 25-35mm

Wooli 25-50mm

Woombah 30-50mm

Yamba 25-35mm

SUNDAY PREDICTED RAINFALL

Grafton 10-30mm

South Grafton 10-30mm

Alumy Creek 10-30mm

Angourie 15-35mm

Banyabba 10-30mm

Baryulgil 6-15mm

Billys Creek 10-25mm

Brooms Head 15-35mm *Highest*

Calliope 10-30mm

Carrs Creek 3-4mm

Carrs Island 2-4mm

Chatsworth 4-6mm

Clouds Creek 5-6mm

Coaldale 2-3mm

Coldstream 4-6mm

Copmanhurst 2-3mm

Coutts Crossing 10-35mm *Highest*

Cowper 3-5mm

Diggers Camp 10-15mm

Dundurrabin 5-8mm

Eatonsville 2-3mm

Gilletts Ridge 4-6mm

Glenreagh 15-20mm

Great Marlow 3-4mm

Gulmarrad 5-8mm

Gurranang 3-4mm

Harwood 5-8mm

Iluka 6-8mm

Junction Hill 3-4mm

Koolkhan 2-4mm

Kungala 8-15mm

Lanitza 6-10mm

Lawrence 4-6mm

Maclean 4-6mm

Minnie Water 10-15mm

Mororo 3-5mm

Mountain View 2-4mm

Nymboida 3-5mm

Palmers Channel 5-8mm

Palmers Island 5-8mm

Punchbowl 2-3mm

Rushforth 3-4mm

Sandon 8-15mm

Seelands 2-4mm

Shark Creek 6-8mm

South Arm 4-6mm

Southampton 2-4mm

Southgate 3-4mm

Stockyard Creek 2-3mm

Swan Creek 3-4mm

Townsend 5-8mm

Trenayr 2-4mm

Tucabia 4-6mm

Tullymorgan 3-5mm

Tyndale 4-6mm

Tyringham 5-8mm

Ulmarra 3-4mm

Waterview 2-4mm

Waterview Heights 2-4mm

Wooloweyah 15-35mm *Highest*

Wooli 10-15mm

Woombah 5-8mm

Yamba 15-35mm