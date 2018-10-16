Are you ready for storm season?

to go with storm season yarn on page 1 of Monday's EDE.

AS THE skies stay grey, and the October storm season rolls around, Grafton SES deputy commander Graham Hottes says they are well and truly in training for the call-outs to come over the season.

"When the storm season hits we can get more than 20 call-outs per week,” he said.

"We do a lot of training. It's quite dangerous up on the roofs and we do a lot of training in height safety, and we always make sure our gear is in good condition.”

Grafton was recently named by NRMA and the SES as the most storm-affected town in the state during the 2017/18 financial year, and MrHottes said people were beginning to prepare for storms before they required help.

"Beforehand we used to have to drive out to people who needed sandbags after the storm,” he said.

"Now, it's quite common that people will ring in early, say 'we need 20 sandbags', so we'll get the machine going and they'll turn up with a car and a trailer and take them.

"It might be 20, or 200, but there's no way we can keep up with doing the call-outs as well as delivering.”

"The community engagement we're doing is working,” Clarence SES commander Sue Chapple said.

"People are getting the message to use the BoM (Bureau of Meteorology) site so that they know what's coming and can prepare.

Mr Hottes said more could be done to keep houses safe in storms.

"Cleaning leaves out of gutters is a main one, especially in rental houses,” he said.

"The water has got nowhere to go, so it backs up over the eaves and into the house.

"Also, at some houses we will go out to fix a leak, and the next year get called out to cover the same one, because when there's no storm, there's no leak and they don't bother fixing it.”

"It is important for people to secure loose items in their backyards - trampolines are the most common item, but outdoor furniture or even small toys can all become projectiles in the middle of a storm,” MsChapple added.

Mr Hottes said the best thing people could do to help out with the recovery after a storm, was to join the local SES unit.

"We need people - we're down on numbers,” he said.