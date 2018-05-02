Are you ready to get colourful?

IF you're ready to get colourful, you're in luck. The Colour Carnivale is coming to town.

The event will be held in Yamba, and consist of a five kilometre fun-run course where the object isn't to win, but to have fun and get messy in multi-colour.

Waiting back at the finish line will be a disco with some of the best DJ's around to keep the party going.

Food trucks, carnival rides as well as a free outdoor movie of Angry Birds will also be on-site to give everyone in the family something to enjoy.

The starters gun for the Carnivale will be at 10am on June 16 in Wooli Street, and tickets are available now at an early bird price, and will increase each week up until race day.

For more information and tickets visit www.colourcarnivale.com.au and get ready to be covered in colour.