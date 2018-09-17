Are you the future of agriculture?

ARE you a young person with a passion for agriculture? Are you a forward thinker, ready to be heard? Could you be the voice of the future? Applications for the evokeAG Future Young Leaders Program are now open.

As part of a commitment to celebrating the diversity of thought, the evokeAG Future Young Leaders Program will identify 10 emerging thought leaders within the agriculture and food industries in Australia and New Zealand to attend the inaugural international agrifood technology event, evokeAG on 19-20 February 2019 in Melbourne.

Proudly supported by the Council of Rural Research and Development Corporations, the evokeAG Future Young Leaders Program will identify Australia's next crop of leaders and give successful applicants the chance to present their ideas and passions, relating to one of the event themes, food, farm or future to an international audience.

Applicants are required to create a short video on: 'Why should you be selected as a voice of the future at evokeAG?' Eight finalists will be chosen by the Future Young Leaders Selection Panel. The remaining two finalists will be decided upon via the general public who will vote on a shortlist of five videos shared across the evokeAG social media channels, the two most popular earning the 'People's Choice Award'.

Managing Director of AgriFutures Australia, John Harvey said the emphasis will be on recognising and supporting outstanding talent within the agriculture and food industries.

"The future of food and farming is agile, entrepreneurial and commercially savvy and the evokeAG Future Young Leaders Program is about harnessing those qualities and elevating our thought leaders to the next level.

"The Future Young Leaders Program will provide a valuable platform to showcase their ideas and passions to producers, investors, private enterprise, corporates, government and entrepreneurs on a global stage. We hope the themes of food, farm, future will encourage a wide range of applicants and concepts,” said Mr Harvey.

Executive Officer at the Council of Rural Research and Development Corporations, Tim Lester, said "this is a wonderful opportunity for the entire industry to support young forward-thinkers and assist them with the skills, research and know-how to keep Australia's rural industries thriving.

"We know diversity is the future and we want to hear what the next generation of leaders are passionate about. The evokeAG Future Young Leaders Program is for any young person in food, fibre or foliage with bold thinking, passion and bright ideas about our exciting future.”

Winners will receive a five-minute presentation opportunity at the event, as well as return economy airfares, accommodation, airport transfers and a delegate pass to evokeAG.

All applicants must be Australian or New Zealand citizens or permanent residents and aged between 18 and 30 years.

Applications are now open and will close at 11.00pm AEDT on Friday, 12 October 2018. The 10 Future Young Leaders will be publicly announced on Monday, 19 November 2018. For full eligibility criteria, terms and conditions and to apply, please visit www.evokeag.com