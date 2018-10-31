Are you up for a scavenger hunt?

GET INVOLVED: Gabby Cullen (Toast Espresso), Monique Larkin (CHESS Connect), Scott Jessup (Toast Espresso), Vanessa Landenberger (CHESS Connect) and Terri Klaassen (CHESS) promote the inaugural Community Connect Scavenger Hunt which starts in Grafton on Jacaranda Thursday.

GET INVOLVED: Gabby Cullen (Toast Espresso), Monique Larkin (CHESS Connect), Scott Jessup (Toast Espresso), Vanessa Landenberger (CHESS Connect) and Terri Klaassen (CHESS) promote the inaugural Community Connect Scavenger Hunt which starts in Grafton on Jacaranda Thursday. CHESS Connect

The main purpose is to raise awareness of services available for people facing mental helth crisis.

Something new fpor Jacaranda Festival this year.

Kicking off 1st of November on Jacaranda Thursday, local human services organisation CHESS Connect are inviting Clarence Valley locals to participate in a Community Connect Scavenger Hunt for their chance to win an iPad, generously donated by Toast Espresso.

The Community Connect Scavenger Hunt is a creative way to spread awareness throughout our area regarding the supports and programs available to local people experiencing times of hardship or crisis. During the scavenger hunt, which will take place over 2 weeks, people will connect with and find out more about these fantastic local support services.

CHESS Connect will be at the Jaca Thursday Festival in the CoAct Employment CanVan handing out information about their support services and forms for the Scavenger Hunt. You can also pick up a form from event sponsor, Toast Espresso in Prince Street.

After completing the Scavenger Hunt, locals can visit the CHESS Connect Grafton office or Toast Espresso to hand in their form and go into the draw to win an iPad.

For more information about the Community Connect Scavenger Hunt and CoAct Employment CanVan please contact Monique or Vanessa on (02) 6644 3222.

Win an Ipad!

Visit the CHESS Connect/CoAct caravan on Jacaranda Thursday, 1st November to sign up for this fun and informative community initiative.

For more information contact the CHESS Connect Grafton Office on 6644 3222.

Photo caption:

"We'll have all the flyers to hand out which will give them all the instructions they need to possibly win the Ipad.

"Two weeks to return the completed entries to the CHESS Connect building or Toast Espresso.

"Collect stamps for Salvation Army, Headspace, North cOASt Community Housing and Anglicare North Coast, where they will need to take the flyer to get stamped, engage with the organisation.